COTTAGE GROVE — For one team, it was the completion of a vision which began four years ago. For the other, it was a series of missed opportunities.
Top-ranked Siuslaw scored with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter to take a 14-9 lead and held on the remainder of the way, defeating No. 3 South Umpqua 14-9 in the Class 3A football state championship game Saturday on Don King Field at Cottage Grove High School.
"If you told me going in we'd hold them to 14 points, I'd say we're holding the first-place trophy," South Umpqua head coach Steve Stebbins said. "We just couldn't get in the end zone. We had multiple opportunities, but just couldn't convert."
The Lancers (11-2) had one last chance to overtake the Vikings, but on fourth-and-10 from the Siuslaw 44, Isaac Real hauled in an 18-yard pass from Jace Johnson before getting blasted by Siuslaw defensive back Braydon Thornton and linebacker Camp Lacouture.
The ball popped loose, the pass was ruled incomplete, and the Vikings ran out the clock to complete a perfect 12-0 season.
"It feels freaking insane," said Lacouture, who along with his senior teammates suffered through a winless eight-game season in 2018 in which Siuslaw was not competitive by any stretch of the imagination. "(Siuslaw) was used to losing, and we just won the freaking state championship."
The collision between Real, Thornton and Lacouture on South Umpqua's fourth-down pass left Real and Thornton motionless on the turf.
"I just laid there for a second," Real said. "I had to take a breather."
Thornton would not return to the game, but was in much better spirits afterward while clutching the blue OSAA state championship trophy.
"I'm hurting pretty good," Thornton said with a smile. "But this will make up for it."
Saturday's championship game was a crescendo for both programs. South Umpqua, which had gone 2-7 in both 2018 and 2019, came into the game 11-1, undefeated in Oregon with one of the best scoring defenses in Class 3A. Siuslaw, meanwhile had been dropped from Class 4A after three years of futility, with this year's senior class suffering through a demoralizing 0-8 season in 2018.
"I couldn't be more proud of our guys," South Umpqua senior Kade Johnson said. "I wish it could have went our way, but we're trying to show our younger guys how to win, how to compete."
Siuslaw struck early when senior quarterback Beau Erickson connected with Thornton on a 34-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Two Juri Moros field goals of 34 and 23 yards pulled South Umpqua within 8-6 by halftime as the Lancers' defense kept the Vikings at bay.
Each team held the ball for just one possession in a scoreless third quarter, and a 36-yard field goal by Moros gave South Umpqua its first lead of the game at 9-8 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
"Juri did a great job of putting points on the board for us, but we needed a touchdown to take care of the thing and we just didn't get it," Stebbins said.
On Siuslaw's next possession, Erickson launched a wobbling pass down the left sideline which Thornton outjumped two South Umpqua defenders for a 30-yard gain. The Lancers' defense clamped down after that, but with Siuslaw facing a fourth-and-4 from the South Umpqua 37-yard line, a Lancers defender jumped offsides, gifting the Vikings a first down.
The next play saw Erickson and Thornton connect over the middle of the field for 25 yards to the Lancers' 7 and, four plays later, Lacouture put Siuslaw back in front with a 1-yard TD run.
"We always stay calm. We're fighters," Thornton said. "Even if we get down big, we know we're still in it."
Siuslaw had a chance to put a second touchdown on the board at the end of the first half, but Real jumped in front of a pass intended for Thornton for an interception to end the scoring threat.
Thornton finished with seven catches for 117 yards, gaining 99 on three of those catches. Lacouture ran for 75 yards on 25 carries and was named Siuslaw's Moda Health Player of the Game.
Real caught eight passes for 61 yards for the Lancers, while junior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 15 of 24 passes for 137 yards.
Moros was named South Umpqua's Moda Player of the Game with his three field goals.
Siuslaw outgained South Umpqua 274-259 in total offense. Only three penalties were assessed — two against South Umpqua and one against Siuslaw — all for defensive offsides.
Brayden Reedy led the Lancers defense with seven solo tackles, while Tanner Dobeck added six tackles. Loudon Cole, Andrew Christensen and Caj Simmons each had five tackles for the Lancers.
Lacouture had nine total tackles to lead the Vikings defense.
