FLORENCE — The Siuslaw Vikings apparently didn't forget their 56-18 road loss to the Sutherlin Bulldogs in 2019.
Siuslaw returned the favor on Friday night, ending the truncated winter/spring season with a 54-12 rout of Sutherlin at Hans Petersen Field.
Braydon Thornton scored four touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3), three of them coming through the air. Camp Lacouture added a pair of TDs for Siuslaw, which led 39-12 at halftime. A running clock started in the third quarter with the 35-point margin.
Adan Diaz had TD runs of 7 and 9 for the Bulldogs (2-2) in the first quarter. Josh Davis carried the ball 13 times for 88 yards and Diaz finished with 80 yards on 14 attempts. Quarterback Tehgan Pacini passed for 82 yards.
— Dan Bain contributed to this report
Sutherlin;12;0;0;0;—;12
Siuslaw;23;16;15;0;—;54
First Quarter
Si — Lacouture 10 run (Lacouture run)
Su — Diaz 7 run (pass failed)
Si — Thornton 25 pass from Blankenship (Lacouture kick)
Su — Diaz 9 run (run failed)
Si — Lacouture 1 run (Loomis run)
Second Quarter
Si — Thornton 2 run (Blankenship run)
Si — Thornton 2 pass from Blankenship (Fleming pass from Blankenship)
Third Quarter
Si — Thornton 55 pass from Blankenship (Loomis run)
Si — Garza 13 run (Lacouture kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.