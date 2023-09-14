The Camas Valley and North Douglas/Yoncalla football teams both open league play on Friday against Top 10 teams.
The No. 5-ranked Hornets (1-0, 0-0 Special District 1 South) will travel to Merrill to face defending Class 1A eight-man state champion and top-ranked Lost River (2-0, 0-0). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The War Eagles (2-0, 0-0 SD3) host No. 6 Bandon/Pacific (2-0, 0-0) in a nine-man game at North Douglas High School in Drain. Game time is 7 p.m.
Camas Valley had a bye last week after opening its season with a 54-46 win over No. 6 Powder Valley at the Dufur Classic. Lost River has defeated No. 3 St. Paul 40-36 and Powder Valley 58-6.
“They’re solid again,” C.V. coach Keri Ewing said of the Raiders, who whipped St. Paul 43-0 in the state title game last year. “We’re excited to play them. I think we match up better than we have the last couple of years ... we’re a lot better balanced (offensively).”
Lost River is led by quarterback Chase McAuliffe, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior. The top running back is senior Connor Dunlea (5-11, 180).
“(McAuliffe) is very fast and they’ll run the veer,” Ewing said. “We have to keep them inside. I’m looking for great attitude and effort from our kids.”
The Raiders dominated the injury-plagued Hornets last year, winning 54-0 in Camas Valley. But Ewing says his club is healthy this time around.
Junior quarterback Riley Wolfe passed for 164 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards, and senior Kaden Thompson gained 110 yards on the ground and scored twice for C.V. in its victory over Powder Valley.
North Douglas/Yoncalla is hoping to avenge a 27-22 loss at Bandon/Pacific last year in the regular season finale — a defeat that kept the War Eagles out of the postseason.
“It’s a big game. It gives us a chance to get a leg up on them,” War Eagles co-head coach Matt Bragg said. “We’re both battling for the same spot along with Gold Beach in league, and Oakland is the favorite. We don’t have the size we had last year, but have more speed overall. They’ve got a really big line — about 210-220 across the board.”
The Tigers have wins over Colton (28-6) and Toledo (15-0). The War Eagles’ focus defensively will be on Bandon senior quarterback Eli Freitag (6-0, 175), who rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns and passed for a score against Colton.
“He’s their main ball carrier,” Bragg said. “He hides the ball well and has good speed, and when he has time throws the ball really well. We have to make sure we play disciplined and tackle well.”
North Douglas/Yoncalla is led offensively by sophomore Hunter Vaughn, who has run for nearly 550 yards and eight TDs in two games. Senior quarterback Caden Reigard and junior Wyatt Reed are other threats.
“We need to hang on to the ball and not make turnovers and cut down on our penalties,” Bragg said. “If we do that, I like our chances.”
The War Eagles have beaten then-No. 10 Culver 38-36 and Clatskanie 54-37.
In other Friday contests:
SOUTH UMPQUA (2-0, 2-0 SPECIAL DISTRICT 3) AT LAKEVIEW (2-0, 2-0) — The No. 6 Lancers will make a long trip to Lake County to meet the Honkers, who have scored 77 points in wins over Douglas and Brookings-Harbor.
S.U. coach Steve Stebbins is looking for a better performance than last week, a 37-22 victory at Douglas. The Lancers routed Lakeview 41-0 last year in Tri City.
DOUGLAS (0-2, 0-2 SD3) AT SUTHERLIN (0-2, 0-2) — Two teams looking for their first win of the season will collide at the Bulldogs’ turf field.
The Trojans won 26-22 last year in Winston.
GLIDE (1-0, 0-0 SD3) AT GOLD BEACH (1-1, 0-0) — The Wildcats make a long trip to Curry County to play the No. 7 Panthers in a nine-man game.
Glide had a bye last week after defeating Grant Union 19-12 in the opener in La Pine.
REEDSPORT (1-1, 0-0 SD3) AT OAKLAND (1-1, 0-0) — The No. 1 Oakers are looking for some redemption after a 7-6 nine-man loss to No. 4 Weston-McEwen/Griswold at Eddy Field.
The Oakers whipped the Brave 56-16 last year in Oakland.
GLENDALE (0-2, 0-1 SD2 SOUTH) AT RIDDLE (1-1, 1-0) — The Irish will go after their second straight six-man win in their home opener against the struggling Pirates.
Riddle rolled to a 45-7 victory at Gilchrist last week. The Pirates dominated the Irish last year, winning 55-0 in Glendale.
GILCHRIST (0-2, 0-1 SD2 SOUTH) AT ELKTON (1-0, 1-0) — The Elks, who won 40-20 at Days Creek last week, meet the Grizzlies in their six-man home opener.
Elkton shut out Gilchrist 38-0 last year.
Saturday
DAYS CREEK (1-1, 0-1 SD2 SOUTH) AT NORTH LAKE (0-1, 0-1) — The Wolves hope to right themselves when they travel to Silver Lake to take on the Cowboys in a six-man contest.
North Lake pulled out a 54-48 win last year in Days Creek.
