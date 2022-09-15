The Sutherlin and Douglas football teams have taken their lumps through two weeks of the high school season.
The Bulldogs (0-2) have faced two quality Class 3A Special District 3 squads in St. Mary’s (2-0) and No. 2-ranked Cascade Christian (2-0), losing by a combined score of 89-12.
The Trojans (0-2) drew what most consider the top two clubs in the league — the Challengers and No. 3 Lancers (2-0). Douglas was outscored 114-12.
So it’s likely both Sutherlin and Douglas enter their Friday night matchup in Winston feeling they have a good chance to win providing they play well.
They last met in 2019, with the Bulldogs winning 50-0 in Winston. Douglas’ last victory in the series came in 2017, a 19-14 decision in Winston.
Meanwhile, South Umpqua will host Lakeview (1-1, 1-1) Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium in Tri City. The Lancers have outscored their opponents 111-12.
In 2A SD3 nine-man football Friday, No. 6 Gold Beach (2-0) faces North Douglas/Yoncalla (1-1) at Yoncalla High School, No. 2 Oakland (1-1) travels to Cave Junction to meet Illinois Valley (0-0), No. 6 Glide (1-1) is at Bandon/Pacific (0-1) and Reedsport (0-2) visits No. 10 Rogue River (1-1).
Glide had its game with Lowell last Friday canceled, but the two teams played Monday in Glide and the Devils pounded the Wildcats 49-6.
In 1A eight-man Friday, No. 7 Camas Valley (1-1) will host No. 6 Myrtle Point (0-2) in a nonleague contest.
The Bobcats routed the Hornets 54-14 last year in Myrtle Point, a loss Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing says his returning players haven’t forgotten. M.P. advanced to the 2021 state quarterfinals before losing to Powder Valley.
“We were pretty banged up that day,” Ewing said. “We have more experience this year, though we’re not super deep. Myrtle Point didn’t lose anybody.”
The Bobcats have losses this season to No. 3 Crane, 44-42, and No. 2 Lost River, 46-20. C.V. lost 40-36 to No. 5 Powder Valley and thumped Mohawk 42-0.
“Myrtle Point’s speed, size and experience concern me,” Ewing said. “They’re a solid team. We have to be able to block the middle and be ready for how hard they’ll come at us.”
Myrtle Point’s playmakers include quarterback Logan Backman, running back Billy Reynolds, wide receiver Andreas Villanueva and tight end Howard Blanton.
Junior James Standley is Camas Valley’s leading rusher with 216 yards and three touchdowns, and is also a threat catching the ball. The play of the offensive line — center Kaden Thompson and guards Malu Swift, John DeRoss and Tim Mickelson — will be a key.
In a 1A SD2 South six-man game Friday, Days Creek (0-1, 0-1) meets No. 7 Elkton (0-2, 0-1) at Saladen Field. Glendale (2-0, 2-0) travels to Blachly to take on Triangle Lake (2-0, 1-0) in a nonleague contest.
Saturday, No. 10 Riddle (1-0, 1-0) plays at Gilchrist (0-1, 0-1) in a SD2 South game. The Irish had their game at Crow last Saturday canceled.
