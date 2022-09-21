The third-ranked South Umpqua Lancers head into Week 4 of the high school football season sitting in a four-way tie for first place with newly minted No. 1 Cascade Christian, No. 9 Coquille and St. Mary’s in Class 3A Special District 3.
The latest OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll was released Thursday morning.
South Umpqua (3-0, 3-0 SD3) will play at Kent Wigle Stadium for the fourth straight week, meeting North Valley (1-2, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lancers have outscored their opponents, 152-12. Cascade Christian (3-0, 3-0), which will face Coquille (3-0, 3-0) at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford, has outscored its foes, 163-12.
In other Friday games:
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (0-3, 0-3 SD3) at SUTHERLIN (0-3, 0-3)
The Bulldogs have a big opportunity to get their first win of the season on their home turf field.
The struggling Bruins have been outscored 108-6. It’s time for Sutherlin’s Wing-T to warm up.
DOUGLAS (1-2, 1-2 SD3) at PHOENIX (0-3, 0-3)
The Trojans, coming off a 26-22 victory over Sutherlin at home, will go after their second straight win with a road contest.
The Pirates have scored only 22 points this season while allowing 154. In the last meeting between the two clubs, Douglas posted a 40-0 shutout at Phoenix in 2020.
ROGUE RIVER (2-1, 0-1 SD3) at OAKLAND (2-1, 1-0)
The fourth-ranked Oakers seek their third victory of the season, hosting the Chieftains in a Class 2A Special District 3 nine-man game at Eddy Field.
Oakland opened league last week with a 54-28 romp at Illinois Valley.
NORTH DOUGLAS/YONCALLA (1-2, 0-1 SD3) at GLIDE (1-2, 0-1)
Two teams who were handed losses last week square off in an SD3 contest at the Wildcats’ field.
Glide, playing without senior quarterback Dylan Damewood, fell 35-12 at Bandon/Pacific. The War Eagles dropped a 36-18 decision to No. 2 Gold Beach at Yoncalla High School.
RIDDLE (2-0, 2-0 SD2 SOUTH) at GLENDALE (2-1, 2-0)
The No. 10 Irish and No. 6 Pirates renew their South County rivalry with a Special District 2 South six-man game at Leckel Field.
Glendale should be motivated after getting steamrolled 55-6 by No. 2 Triangle Lake. Riddle defeated Gilchrist 26-12 at Caldera High School in Bend.
NORTH LAKE (0-2, 0-1 SD2 SOUTH) at DAYS CREEK (0-2, 0-2)
The Wolves are hoping to break into the win column for the first time, hosting the Cowboys in an afternoon game.
ELKTON (1-2, 1-1 SD2 SOUTH) at GILCHRIST (0-2, 0-2)
The No. 10 Elks can move above .500 in league with a victory over the Grizzlies on the road.
Elkton thumped Days Creek 46-0 at Saladen Field last week. Nathan Rausch ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
SATURDAY’ GAME ILLINOIS VALLEY (0-1, 0-1 SD3) at REEDSPORT (0-3, 0-1)
The Brave hope to get their offense untracked when they host the Cougars in an afternoon contest at Ruppe Field.
Reedsport, coached by Yoncalla graduate Bill Shaw, has scored only one touchdown this season.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.