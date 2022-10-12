The South Umpqua Lancers have done a very good job this season of not getting ahead of themselves.
Last year’s state runner-up in Class 3A football has taken care of business week by week en route to a 6-0 record. Fourth-ranked South Umpqua and No. 2 Cascade Christian (6-0) share the Special District 3 lead heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.
The Lancers host fourth-place Coquille (4-2) Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium in their homecoming game. Cascade Christian travels to fifth-place Lakeview (3-3), which defeated Coquille 33-28 last week at home.
South Umpqua has outscored its opponents 283-49 this season, including a 49-0 shutout at Brookings-Harbor last week. S.U. and Cascade Christian meet in Medford in Week 9.
Coquille captured the 2A state championship last year with a 38-28 victory over Kennedy. Both those clubs moved up to 3A this year and the No. 3 Trojans of Mt. Angel are unbeaten through six games.
“I look at their history and (Coquille’s) football program has been good for a number of years,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “I expect this will be a test for us. They run the Wing-T (offense) which is a challenge to stop. They’re young, but have some good athletes.”
No one has been able to slow down the Lancers’ high-powered offense yet.
Senior quarterback Jace Johnson has completed 71 of 103 passes for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions. Johnson is also a threat running the ball, rushing for 257 yards and five TDs.
His favorite receivers are seniors Isaac Real (23 catches, 363 yards, two TDs) and Isaac Simpson (17, 331, five TDs). Junior Jacob Logan is the top rusher with 88 carries for 592 yards and 14 TDs.
Stebbins said junior running back/linebacker Matthew Burnett (concussion) remains sidelined, but expects to get back junior tackle/defensive end Timathy Ferch (concussion).
In other SD3 games Friday, Sutherlin (1-5) travels to Phoenix (0-6) and Douglas (2-4) visits North Valley (2-4).
The Bulldogs lost 38-20 to North Valley last week at home, while the Trojans fell to St. Mary’s 26-8 in Winston.
In 2A nine-man football, No. 4 Oakland (5-1, 4-0 SD3) will attempt to remain undefeated in league play when it hosts North Douglas/Yoncalla (3-3, 2-2) at Eddy Field. The Oakers share the SD3 lead with No. 1 Gold Beach (6-0, 4-0).
The War Eagles were dealt a blow in the league standings when they had to forfeit a 30-8 win over Glide for using an ineligible player. North Douglas/Yoncalla now finds itself tied with Glide (3-3, 2-2) and Bandon/Pacific (2-3, 2-2) for third place.
“We need a little help the rest of the way,” War Eagles co-coach Matt Bragg said.
North Douglas/Yoncalla must figure out a way to contain an Oakland offense that’s averaged 53 points a game during its four-game winning streak. The Oakers dominated Bandon/Pacific 56-6 last week at home.
“They’re one of the top teams in the state. They have good, athletic backs and there’s no guy you can key on,” Bragg said. “They’re good up front. They live on the big plays and we’re hoping to make them at least drive the field.”
The War Eagles had a good offensive performance in last week’s 50-29 win at Illinois Valley. Hunter Vaughn ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns, and Caden Reigard passed for 119 yards and two TDs.
In other SD3 contests, Glide travels to Rogue River (2-4, 1-3) and Reedsport (0-6, 0-4) plays at Bandon/Pacific.
Three 1A SD2 South six-man games are on tap Friday: North Lake (2-3, 2-2) travels to Riddle (3-2, 2-2), Gilchrist (0-5, 0-5) visits Days Creek (0-4, 0-4) and No. 9 Glendale (4-2, 3-1) heads to No. 3 Powers (6-0, 4-0). Eighth-ranked Elkton (4-2, 4-1) is at McKenzie (1-4, 1-4) for a nonleague contest.
In 1A SD1 South eight-man, No. 10 Camas Valley (2-3, 1-1) will host Prospect/Butte Falls (0-6, 0-2) Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets are looking to get their offense untracked following a 54-0 loss to No. 2 Lost River last week at home.
