Some Douglas County teams will be looking to keep the momentum going and others are seeking their first win in Week 2 of the high school football season.
Class 3A Special District 3 continues league play on Friday with Douglas (0-1) at South Umpqua (1-0) and Sutherlin (0-1) against Cascade Christian (0-1) in 7 p.m. kickoffs.
The Sutherlin-Cascade Christian contest is scheduled to be played at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford, assuming the air quality is good.
After losing 53-6 last week to No. 2-ranked Cascade Christian in Winston, Douglas takes on No. 3 South Umpqua, which routed Phoenix 50-6 at Kent Wigle Stadium.
Trojans coach Nick Garcia says he'd rather play teams the caliber of Cascade Christian and South Umpqua earlier rather than later in the season.
"Cascade Christian is really good and South Umpqua is good," Garcia said. "It's a tough matchup. I just want to see our kids compete and correct some of the little things we didn't do (against C.C.). We missed a lot of open tackles and dropped too many passes."
The Trojans will be without starting quarterback John Ausdemore, a senior who sprained his ankle against the Challengers. Sophomore Luke Robbins, a transfer from Roseburg, will get his first varsity start.
"Luke has had a good week of practice," Garcia said. "He makes good reads and we still plan to use most of our (offensive) playbook."
The Trojans' defense faces the task of stopping the South Umpqua offense, which scored seven touchdowns against Phoenix. The Lancers are led by all-state senior quarterback Jace Johnson, but they carry some other weapons. Junior Jacob Logan rushed for 106 yards and four touchdowns in the opener.
Junior Matthew Burnett and senior Josiah Sinohui, two of S.U.'s top running backs and starting linebackers, missed the opener with concussions. Coach Steve Stebbins said Burnett is out this week, but hopes Sinohui will be available.
Stebbins expects Douglas will be ready to play.
"Coach Garcia has done a good job of getting the numbers out," he said. "They're starting to do some good things and we'll have to play well."
Sutherlin is looking to bounce back from a 35-6 loss to St. Mary's at home in its opener. The Bulldogs started slow, trailing 28-0 at halftime, and weren't able to recover.
In 2A nine-man football, second-ranked Oakland (1-0) travels to Athena Friday to meet No. 5 Weston-McEwen/Griswold (1-0), Central Linn (0-1) meets North Douglas/Yoncalla (0-1) at North Douglas High School, Glide (1-0) hosts Lowell (1-0) and Waldport (0-1) travels to Reedsport (0-1).
The Oakers, who handled No. 9 Monroe 42-14 last week at Eddy Field, will play Weston-McEwen for the first time during the Ben Lane era. The contest is set to begin at 3 p.m.
The RoyalScots defeated Culver 36-26 in their opener.
"They're talented and have a ton of kids," Lane said. "They have a good quarterback (junior Bryson Choin), a good group of receivers and are a strong passing team. Their front four are very aggressive, so we better be ready to play a physical game."
Cade Olds ran for 125 yards and two TDs, while Silas Arscott caught a pair of scoring passes from Cole Collins for Oakland versus Monroe. Lane hopes the offensive line — consisting of seniors Wil Parnell and Tucker Cozart and junior Dallas Fishbaugher — continues to make progress.
In 1A eight-man, Mohawk (0-1) will visit No. 8 Camas Valley (0-1) Friday.
The Hornets played hard in their opener, losing 40-36 to No. 2 Powder Valley at the Dufur Classic. Coach Keri Ewing was pleased with his team's effort.
Junior James Standley shined for C.V. in the opener, rushing for 127 yards and one TD, catching a scoring pass and returning a kickoff for a score. Standley made 21 tackles on defense.
In 1A six-man action Friday, Mapleton (0-1) travels to Glendale (1-0), Days Creek (0-1) travels to Mapleton (0-1) and No. 8 Elkton (0-1) plays at Triangle Lake (1-0).
Riddle (1-0) travels to Crow (0-1) for a Saturday night game.
