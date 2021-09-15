It’s Week 3 of the Oregon high school football season and the Douglas Trojans, despite a numbers disadvantage, are ready for an opponent.
“They’re chomping at the bit,” Douglas interim head coach Nick Garcia said.
Assuming the schedule holds, the Trojans will open their season on Friday at Reedsport (0-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ruppe Field.
Douglas, with a 16-player roster, is playing an independent schedule this fall. The Class 3A Trojans have currently four games on their slate, and are trying to add more.
“We’ve learned and come a long way since the (Sutherlin) jamboree,” said Garcia, who took over the program after Robin Knebel resigned on Aug. 25 over opposition to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine and outdoor mask mandates. “Practices have been more crisp.”
Douglas got a practice game in Monday against the 5A Central junior varsity team. Garcia said the Trojans won handily.
“That was something we needed before a normal game,” Garcia said.
The Trojans will face a 2A Reedsport team guided by Bill Shaw, a 1980 Yoncalla graduate. The Brave have played once this season, a 26-8 loss at Monroe on Sept. 2. Last week’s game at Amity was canceled.
“Reedsport has some big kids, and my guess is they’ll try to use their size up front,” Garcia said. “We’ll have to knuckle down in the trenches in order to be successful on defense.”
Offensively, Douglas hopes to utilize the talents of senior quarterback Blayke Kelly and junior running back Branson Willis. Kelly is a transfer from Central.
In other games:
THURSDAY
DAYS CREEK (0-1) AT WALDPORT (2-0) — The Wolves, coming off a 48-0 loss at St. Paul, take on the Irish in an eight-man game.
Waldport has victories over Myrtle Point and Gold Beach.
FRIDAY
VALLEY CATHOLIC (0-2) AT SUTHERLIN (2-0) — The 3A Bulldogs, who got past 2A Oakland 14-6 last week at home, will be heavily favored against the 4A Valiants of Beaverton, who have been outscored 106-0.
CORBETT (0-0) AT SOUTH UMPQUA (2-0) — The Cardinals will play their season opener against the Lancers at Kent Wigle Stadium.
South Umpqua, which is ranked No. 8 in the OSAA 3A coaches poll, has outscored its opponents 87-7. Junior quarterback Jace Johnson has thrown 10 touchdown passes.
“I want to see us keep improving,” S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said.
OAKLAND (0-2) AT LOWELL (1-1) — The Oakers are the only 0-2 team in the latest 2A coaches poll, with their losses coming to No. 4 Coquille and Sutherlin.
The Oakers will be hungry to get their first win against the Devils in the Special District 3 opener.
GLIDE (1-0) AT ILLINOIS VALLEY (0-1) — The Wildcats, who defeated Lowell 42-21 last week, open SD4 play on the road against the Cougars.
ELKTON (1-1) AT RIDDLE (1-0) — The Elks and Irish square off in a six-man game.
Elkton lost 52-6 to Powers last week. Riddle has a forfeit win over Yoncalla.
NORTH LAKE (0-2) AT NORTH DOUGLAS (1-1) — The Cowboys travel to Drain for a six-man game with the Warriors.
North Douglas rallied to a 68-32 victory over Prospect/Butte Falls last week, getting eight touchdowns from Palu Rayon-Wilder. The Warriors trailed 26-6 after one quarter.
POWERS (2-0) AT YONCALLA (1-1) — The Cruisers will visit the Eagles in a six-man contest.
Yoncalla has a forfeit win over North Lake and a forfeit loss to Riddle.
GLENDALE (1-1) AT MYRTLE POINT (1-1) — The Pirates, who beat Crosspoint Christian (Hosanna-Triad) 50-32 last Saturday, travel to Myrtle Point for an eight-man game.
Skyler Davis, Elijah Wytcherley and David Lovaglio each scored a pair of touchdowns for Glendale in its win.
