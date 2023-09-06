It was the Weston-McEwen/Griswold TigerScots who deprived the Oakland Oakers of a perfect football season in 2022, beating the Oakers 24-16 in Athena in Week 2.
Oakland, of course, won the contest that really counted, handling Weston-McEwen 46-32 in the Class 2A nine-man state championship game in Hillsboro.
The two talented clubs will meet for the third time in a year on Friday in Oakland. The nonleague game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Eddy Field.
The No. 5-ranked TigerScots defeated College Place (Washington) 43-21 in their opener, while the No. 1 Oakers rolled to a 46-8 victory at No. 8 Monroe. Weston-McEwen played 11-man against College Place.
"We're excited. We'll definitely be ready," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "I think we showed last year if you lose in Week 2 it's not the end of the world. Hopefully we'll be better this week than last week and keep improving."
The TigerScots feature several playmakers Lane is concerned about.
Junior quarterback Easton Berry passed for 137 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score against College Place. Senior Sean Roggiero rushed for 128 yards and one TD, while junior Maddox King gained 115 yards on the ground and scored once.
Senior receiver Anthony Nix and junior lineman Gunner McBean are other key players for Weston-McEwen/Griswold.
"They returned a lot of kids. I think they had 70 out for football," Lane said. "They've got some good-sized kids. We'll see a lot of the same things (we saw in the state title game). They'll spread the field and try to use those athletes in space."
Freshman quarterback Ryan Fullerton will start his second varsity game for Oakland. Fullerton was 6 of 7 passing for 90 yards and two TDs against Monroe.
Stopping the Oakers' running attack will be a challenge for the TigerScots. Seniors Jake Chenoweth and Brayden Webb, junior Gabe Williamson and sophomore Colby Chenoweth all will likely carry the ball.
In other Friday games:
SOUTH UMPQUA (1-0, 1-0 SD3) AT DOUGLAS (0-1, 0-1) — The Lancers and Trojans renew their long rivalry in Winston.
South Umpqua crushed Phoenix 48-0 last week at home, while Douglas lost 32-8 at Lakeview. The Trojans haven't beaten S.U. since 2018.
"We're looking forward to it," Douglas coach Nick Garcia said. "I think their strength is going to be running the ball, so we've got to be disciplined and tackle well. Offensively, we'd like to control the football and finish drives."
David Logan, Cohen Elrod, Jacob Logan and Louden Cole are among the running threats for the Lancers. Cole caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing TD against Phoenix.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (1-0, 1-0 SD3) AT SUTHERLIN (0-1, 0-1) — The Bulldogs will be huge underdogs against the top-ranked Challengers, who are the defending 3A state champions.
Cascade Christian defeated North Valley 29-6 in its league opener. Sutherlin lost 14-13 to St. Mary's despite outgaining the Crusaders 377-133. Ty Terry and Tauj Flora both had 100-yard rushing games for the 'Dogs last week.
NORTH DOUGLAS/YONCALLA (1-0, 1-0 SD3) AT CLATSKANIE (0-1, 0-0) — The War Eagles will hit the road for a nonleague nine-man game with the Tigers.
N.D./Yoncalla knocked off No. 10 Culver 38-36 last week in Yoncalla, while Clatskanie lost 40-7 to Willamina.
Sophomore Hunter Vaughn, junior Wyatt Reed and senior quarterback Caden Reigard led the War Eagles offensively last week, with Vaughn running for 288 yards and two TDs.
ELKTON (0-0) AT DAYS CREEK (1-0 SD2 SOUTH) — The Elks open their six-man season with a league game on the road against the Wolves, who beat Riddle 24-21 at home in a nonleague contest last week.
REEDSPORT (1-0) AT WALDPORT (0-1) — The Brave will seek their second win under head coach Lynn Fulps when it visits the Irish for a nine-man nonleague contest.
Reedsport shut out Riverside/Ione 34-0 last week at Ruppe Field.
PROSPECT/BUTTE FALLS (0-0) AT GLENDALE (0-1) — The Pirates hope to redeem themselves following a 40-0 nonleague six-man loss at Powers last week with a league game against the Cougars at home.
Saturday
RIDDLE (0-1, 0-0 SD2 SOUTH) AT GILCHRIST (0-1, 0-0) — The Irish will look to get back on the winning track when they visit the Grizzlies for a six-man league game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.