There are some interesting matchups involving Douglas County teams in Week 5 of the high school football season.
Sixth-ranked Oakland (1-2, 1-0 Special District 3) hosts Toledo (1-3, 1-1) in a league counter at 7 p.m. Friday at Eddy Field. The Oakers are hoping to build off of last week’s 42-30 victory over then-No. 6 Jefferson at home.
In eight-man football, Camas Valley (0-3, 0-2 SD1) and Days Creek (0-2, 0-2) renew their rivalry at 4 p.m. Friday in Days Creek. Both clubs are seeking their first win of the season.
In six-man, Yoncalla (1-3, 1-3 SD3) and North Douglas (3-1, 3-1) square off at 7 p.m. Friday in Drain. The two clubs had a co-op agreement last season and played as one team due to low numbers on both sides.
Oakland coach Ben Lane feels Toledo is better than its record indicates. The Boomers have lost to No. 1 Heppner, Knappa and Jefferson and are coming off a 44-36 win over No. 8 Monroe.
“It’s going to be a physical ground and pound game,” Lane said. “They’re a run team. The key for us will be stopping No. 4 (junior quarterback Gunner Rothenberger). He’s a tough runner and forces you to cover the whole field.”
Rothenberger rushed for 124 yards and two TDs against Monroe.
The Oakers feature a potent running attack led by Baker Brooksby, Jayden Henry and Cade Olds. Brooksby (196 yards), Henry (143) and Olds (92) all had their moments in the Jefferson win.
Junior Cole Collins directs the offense.
Oakland needs to clean up its act in the penalty department. It was flagged 14 times for 115 yards last week.
SUTHERLIN (3-1, 0-0 SD2) AT LAKEVIEW (4-0, 2-0 SD4) — The Bulldogs are looking to get back on track following a 48-36 nonleague loss at Warrenton last week.
The unbeaten Honkers, who are No. 3 in the 2A coaches poll, have defeated Modoc, California; Portola, California; and Bandon. They received a forfeit win over Coquille.
Thomas Mentes and Adan Diaz give Sutherlin a good 1-2 punch in the running game.
SOUTH UMPQUA (4-0, 1-0 SD2) AT ST. MARY’S (3-1, 1-0 SD2) — The No. 3 Lancers will look to remain unbeaten when they travel to Medford to face St. Mary’s at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
South Umpqua handed 4A Philomath a 41-8 loss last week at Kent Wigle Stadium, limiting the Warriors to 89 yards total offense. Quarterback Jace Johnson passed for 271 yards and four touchdowns and Kade Johnson made seven receptions for 90 yards and a TD.
DOUGLAS (0-2) AT SHERIDAN (1-2, 1-1 SD1) — The Trojans, who are playing an independent schedule, will head to Yamhill County to meet the Spartans.
Douglas lost 38-0 at Scio last week.
BANDON (3-1, 1-1 SD4) AT REEDSPORT (2-1, 1-0 SD4) — The Brave will go after their third straight victory, hosting the Tigers at Ruppe Field.
Reedsport broke out offensively last week, scoring 45 points against Rogue River.
CAMAS VALLEY AT DAYS CREEK — Both teams, who made 1A eight-man state playoff runs in 2019, have struggled this season due to health issues and inexperienced rosters.
The Wolves defeated the Hornets 36-12 in Camas Valley during the truncated 2021 winter/spring season.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (0-0) AT GLENDALE (1-2, 1-2 SD1) — The 3A Bruins, who are playing an independent schedule, visit the 1A Pirates in their season opener.
Glendale has lost to Mohawk and Myrtle Point and defeated Crosspoint Christian in eight-man play.
YONCALLA AT NORTH DOUGLAS — The Warriors will be favored over the Eagles, who have been outscored 63-28 this season.
North Douglas routed Gilchrist 76-26 last week, getting 329 yards rushing from Palu Rayon-Wilder. The Warriors have won three straight since losing to Elkton 44-32 in the opener.
PROSPECT/BUTTE FALLS (2-2, 2-2 SD3) AT RIDDLE (2-1, 2-1 SD3) — The Irish, who lost 19-13 at Powers last week, host the Cougars in a six-man contest.
Riddle received a forfeit win over Yoncalla and edged Elkton 26-25.
NORTH LAKE (0-4, 0-4 SD3) AT ELKTON (2-2, 2-2 SD3) — The Elks hope to go over .500 for the season against the Cowboys in a six-man afternoon game at Saladen Field.
Elkton played well defensively in a 21-2 win over Yoncalla last week at home.
