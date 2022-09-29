The No. 3-ranked South Umpqua football team goes on the road for the first time this season on Friday, facing unbeaten St. Mary's in a Class 3A Special District 3 game at Lithia & Driveway Fields in Medford.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Lancers (4-0, 4-0 SD3) and Crusaders (4-0, 4-0) share the league lead with No. 1 Cascade Christian (4-0, 4-0). The Challengers play at North Valley (1-3, 1-3) Friday.
"I think we'll definitely get tested and I'm kind of excited about it," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "(St. Mary's) is going to be a challenge for our defense."
South Umpqua, which has outscored its opponents 201-35 this season, is coming off a 49-23 win over North Valley at Kent Wigle Stadium. St. Mary's escaped with a 19-18 victory at Lakeview, stopping a potential game-winning two-point conversion attempt by the Honkers with 1:20 left in the contest.
The Crusaders pulled out the win thanks to defense and special teams. Bradley Patten returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown, Noah Friesen kicked an 18-yard field goal and St. Mary's blocked a punt out of the end zone for a two-point safety.
St. Mary's has a first-year quarterback in senior Tyson Delplanche, a converted running back. Junior Indiana Olson (84 yards on 13 carries, one TD against Lakeview) keys the running attack, and senior wide receiver Jaden Foster and junior running back/wideout TJ Flowers are playmakers.
"Foster and Flowers are two of the most dynamic athletes in the league," Stebbins said.
South Umpqua blew out St. Mary's 55-6 last year in Medford, but Stebbins doesn't expect that kind of score this year.
"We have to stop their running game and not give up any big plays," the coach said. "We need to be able to move the ball and score."
Stebbins says his team is in pretty good shape physically with the exception of junior running back/outside linebacker Matthew Burnett, who remains sidelined with a concussion. Junior noseguard Tyler Dobeck (foot) is questionable.
S.U. is led offensively by senior quarterback Jace Johnson, who passed for 280 yards and four touchdowns last week. Junior Jacob Logan has shined as the feature running back.
In other SD3 matchups, Douglas (2-2, 2-2) hosts Lakeview (1-3, 1-3) and Sutherlin (1-3, 1-3) visits Coquille (3-1, 3-1).
The Trojans are seeking their third straight victory following back-to-back wins over Sutherlin and Phoenix. The Bulldogs notched their first win of the season last week at home, beating Brookings-Harbor 29-20.
In 2A SD3 nine-man football Friday, No. 4 Oakland (3-1, 2-0) visits Glide (1-3, 0-2), Rogue River (2-2, 1-1) meets North Douglas/Yoncalla (2-2, 1-1) at Yoncalla High School and Reedsport (0-4, 0-2) travels to No. 2 Gold Beach (4-0, 2-0).
Last Saturday's contest between Reedsport and Illinois Valley was pushed back to Monday, with the Brave losing 40-0 at Ruppe Field.
In 1A SD1 eight-man, Camas Valley (1-2, 0-0) opens league at Chiloquin (1-1, 0-0).
The Hornets had a bye in their schedule last week after falling 48-8 to No. 6 Myrtle Point at home.
Coach Keri Ewing said C.V. will be without a pair of two-way starters Friday. Junior running back/safety James Standley (knee) and junior running back/linebacker Seth Lamell (shoulder) are out indefinitely.
Senior Kenny Wilson (foot) is expected to play and will share the quarterback duties with sophomore Riley Wolfe. Wilson could see time at running back and end as well.
"It was good to have an extra week to get ready (due to the injuries)," Ewing said. "We may look more at a passing game this week. Chiloquin has some athletes, but I like our chances against them and feel like it's a good matchup for us."
In 1A SD2 South six-man, Days Creek (0-3, 0-3) plays at No. 3 Powers (4-0, 2-0) and No. 9 Elkton (2-2, 2-1) travels to Glendale (3-1, 2-0). Riddle (2-1, 2-1) heads to Mapleton (1-3, 1-2) for a nonleague game.
