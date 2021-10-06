South Umpqua’s football team has been involved in five blowout wins this season, outscoring its opponents 243-50.
The Burns Hilanders (3-1, 2-1 Special District 3) are next up for the No. 3 Lancers in Week 6. The two teams will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday in a nonleague game at Bend’s Caldera High School.
“They’re a huge concern,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “They might be the best team we’ve played this season. They’re not big, but are flat fast. They remind me of us.”
Burns is coming off a 35-20 league loss at La Grande. South Umpqua won on the road, steamrolling St. Mary’s 55-6.
“We need a test, and this definitely will be one,” Stebbins said.
Another concern for Stebbins is injuries. The Lancers, off to their best start since 2014, will be down some starters this weekend.
Running back/linebacker Caj Simmons (appendix), the Lancers’ leading rusher, is out and wide receiver/defensive back Brendan Gosselin (ankle) isn’t expected to play. Tanner Dobeck (ankle), Justin Jenks (hand) and Brayden Reedy (illness) are questionable.
Junior quarterback Jace Johnson has passed for 1,065 yards and 19 touchdowns this season for S.U. Senior Kade Johnson, Jace’s cousin, is the top receiver with 20 catches for 285 yards and six TDs.
Isaac Real (nine receptions for 323 yards, five TDs) and Andrew Christensen (11 for 277, five TDs) are other playmakers.
Senior Dalhton Proffitt has been quarterbacking the Hilanders, but Stebbins says the Lancers are also preparing for senior Jaden Tiller, who’s returning from an ACL injury.
In Saturday’s other games involving Douglas County teams, Douglas (0-3) will go after its first win of the season when it meets Knappa (3-1) in a nonleague tilt at 3 p.m. at Stayton High School.
The Loggers are No. 8 in the OSAA 2A coaches poll. The 3A Trojans are playing an independent schedule this season due to a low turnout of players.
Reedsport (3-2, 2-1 SD4) received a forfeit win over Illinois Valley and will play at Coquille (1-2, 0-2) Saturday.
THURSDAY
CAMAS VALLEY (1-3, 1-0 SD1 CENTRAL) AT MOHAWK (2-1, 1-1 SD1 NORTH) — The Hornets got well offensively in last week’s 54-6 eight-man rout of Days Creek, compiling 326 of its 510 yards through the air.
Quarterback Jared Standley passed for 293 yards and four TDs and ran for three scores. James Standley caught three TD passes.
FRIDAY
OAKLAND (1-3, 1-1 SD3) AT CRESWELL (5-1, 3-0 SD3) — The Oakers need a win over the No. 4 Bulldogs on the road to stay in the league title hunt.
Oakland lost 22-20 to Toledo last week at home, with penalties and mental mistakes haunting the Oakers.
NORTH DOUGLAS (4-1, 4-1 SD3) AT RIDDLE (3-1, 3-1 SD3) — The Warriors will be seeking their fifth straight win when they visit the Irish in a six-man game.
North Douglas defeated Yoncalla 47-13, while Riddle got past Prospect/Butte Falls 12-6 last week.
“They’ve got some size and run the ball tough,” N.D. coach JJ Mast said of the Irish. “We’re going to have to stop (Jesse) Myers (a 280-pound senior).”
The Warriors feature an explosive runner in Palu Rayon-Wilder, who rushed for 303 yards and six TDs against the Eagles.
DAYS CREEK (0-3, 0-1 SD1 CENTRAL) AT MYRTLE POINT (3-2, 3-1 SD1 CENTRAL) — The Wolves have struggled offensively through three games, scoring only 20 points.
Myrtle Point, meanwhile, is averaging 40 points a game.
YONCALLA (1-4, 1-4 SD3) AT GILCHRIST (1-3, 1-3 SD3) — The Eagles look to end a four-game losing skid when they visit the Grizzlies in a six-man contest.
Gilchrist received a forfeit win over Powers last week.
ELKTON (3-2, 2-2, SD3) AT PROSPECT/BUTTE FALLS (2-3, 2-3 SD3) — The Elks turned in two straight impressive defensive performances in six-man, giving up only 15 points in victories over Yoncalla and North Lake.
Quarterback Conner Anderson passed for 258 yards and four TDs in last week’s 53-13 victory over the Cowboys at Saladen Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.