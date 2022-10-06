Beating Bandon/Pacific on Friday night could qualify as a bucket list cross-off for the Oakland High School football team.
The No. 3-ranked Oakers (4-1, 3-0 Special District 3) will look to keep at least a share of the league lead when they host the Tigers (2-2, 2-1) in a Class 2A nine-man game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eddy Field.
"The kids are excited and ready to go," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "I love the way we've been playing."
The Oakers share first place with No. 2 Gold Beach (5-0, 3-0), which is a heavy favorite over Rogue River (2-3, 1-2) Friday. Gold Beach will host Oakland on Oct. 21.
Oakland is looking forward to payback against the Tigers Friday. Bandon eliminated the Oakers 16-12 in the first round of the 2A playoffs last year in Bandon, rallying from a 12-point deficit in the rain.
That disappointing loss came a week after the Oakers defeated Bandon 18-7 at Eddy Field to end the regular season.
Lane feels the Oakers have plenty of matchup advantages in this year's contest. Oakland is averaging 42.8 points and allowing 16 points a game in its first season of nine-man.
"I think we have too many athletes for Bandon," Lane said. "They're talented. They've got two good running backs (Eli Freitag and Conner Devine), their quarterback (William Panagkis) and line are solid and they have decent team speed.
"Offensively we'll get our blows in. Defensively, controlling the edge is my biggest concern."
Oakland is coming off a 54-8 victory at Glide, while Bandon rolled past Illinois Valley 42-6.
Senior quarterback Cole Collins, a three-year starter, directs the Oakland offense. The Oakers have four players who have over 300 yards rushing for the season — senior Cade Olds, juniors Brayden Webb and Jacob Chenoweth and sophomore Gabe Williamson.
Lane added receivers Silas Arscott and James Baimbridge are capable of making big plays.
In other SD3 games Friday, North Douglas/Yoncalla (3-2, 2-1) travels to Illinois Valley (1-2, 1-2) and Glide (1-4, 0-3) visits Reedsport (0-5, 0-3).
In 3A, No. 4 South Umpqua (5-0, 5-0 SD3) will be favored to remain unbeaten when it travels to Brookings-Harbor (1-4, 1-4).
The Lancers have dominated their competition so far this season, outscoring opponents 234-49. S.U. shares the league lead with No. 1 Cascade Christian (5-0, 5-0), which plays at winless Phoenix (0-5, 0-5).
In other games, North Valley (1-4, 1-4) is at Sutherlin (1-4, 1-4) and Douglas (2-3, 2-3) hosts St. Mary's (4-1, 4-1).
In 1A eight-man, No. 10 Camas Valley (2-2, 1-0 SD1 South) will be at home against No. 2 Lost River (4-1, 1-0).
In 1A six-man, Riddle (3-1, 2-1 SD2 South) takes on Elkton (3-2, 3-1) at Saladen Field Friday afternoon. Saturday, North Lake (2-2, 2-1) comes to Douglas County for a game with No. 7 Glendale (3-2, 2-1) at Leckel Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.