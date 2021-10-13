The Sutherlin Bulldogs know they’ll have their hands full trying to defend the explosive spread offense of the South Umpqua Lancers.
South Umpqua is equally concerned about stopping Sutherlin’s run-oriented Wing-T offense.
The two Class 3A football teams will square off at 7 p.m. Friday in a Special District 2 South game at Sutherlin High School.
The Lancers (6-0, 1-0 SD2 South), who are ranked No. 3 in the OSAA 3A coaches poll, enter the contest averaging a 3A-best 47.5 points a game. The Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0) hope they’ll be able to control the ball in order to keep the S.U. offense off the field and have a chance at an upset.
“South Umpqua is playing really good football, they’ll be the toughest team we’ve played,” Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. “They’re going to score some points, but we need to limit their big plays and can’t hurt ourselves. We don’t want them to have the ball.”
Sutherlin, which averages 34.4 points a game, has the respect of South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came at Warrenton, 48-36.
“They’re a good club. I’m impressed with their whole offense, it scares the heck out of me,” Stebbins said. “Josh does a good job with it. You don’t see (the Wing-T) often, and you have to be disciplined and read your keys.”
Junior Jace Johnson directs the S.U. offense. Johnson has passed for 1,259 yards and 22 touchdowns. Senior Kade Johnson, Jace’s cousin, has caught 24 balls for 399 yards and nine TDs.
Isaac Real and Andrew Christensen are two other dangerous receivers for the Lancers. Senior Caj Simmons (appendix), the Lancers’ top running back, is listed as probable after missing last week’s game with Burns.
“(Jace) Johnson is a good athlete and can extend plays,” Gary said. “We need to get pressure on him.”
Sutherlin’s running game is led by seniors Thomas Mentes and Adan Diaz. Junior Ely Palm is in his first season as the quarterback.
Diaz rushed for 161 yards and three TDs in a 30-27 win at Lakeview on Oct. 1, while Mentes chipped in 88 yards.
The Lancers handed Sutherlin a 22-14 loss in Tri City during the truncated 2021 winter/spring season.
In other Friday games:
OAKRIDGE (0-6, 0-4 SD3) AT OAKLAND (2-3, 2-1 SD3) — The Oakers, No. 7 in the 2A coaches poll, are coming off a 41-7 rout of then-No. 4 Creswell.
Baker Brooksby ran for 188 yards and three TDs, Jayden Henry contributed 109 yards and one TD and Cade Olds added 79 yards and a score.
The Warriors have been outscored 318-42 this season.
GLIDE (3-2, 1-1 SD4) AT REEDSPORT (3-3, 2-2 SD4) — The Wildcats return to the field following a two-week pause for COVID-19 protocol.
Glide’s last game was on Sept. 24, a 28-14 loss at Creswell.
The Brave lost 56-6 at Coquille Monday. Reedsport has wins over Douglas and Rogue River and a forfeit victory over Illinois Valley.
GOLD BEACH (3-2, 0-1 SD1 CENTRAL) AT DAYS CREEK (0-4, 0-2 SD1C) — The Wolves, who forfeited their game at Myrtle Point last week, are seeking their first eight-man win of the season.
The No. 9 Panthers have victories over Butte Valley (California), Bonanza and Brookings-Harbor.
GLENDALE (1-2, 1-1 SD1S) AT CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN (2-3, 0-3, SD1S) — The Pirates haven’t played since Sept. 17, when they lost 60-0 at Myrtle Point.
They’ll travel to Klamath Falls to face the team formerly known as Hosanna/Triad.
ST. PAUL (5-1, 2-0 SD1N) AT CAMAS VALLEY (2-3, 1-0 SD1C) — The Hornets will play the No. 3 Buckaroos for the second time this season, this time under the lights in Camas Valley.
St. Paul handled C.V. 67-22 on Sept. 24 in St. Paul. The Hornets are without starting quarterback Jared Standley (appendix), who was replaced by Kenny Wilson in last week’s 34-20 win at Mohawk.
Saturday
RIDDLE (3-2, 3-2 SD3) AT NORTH LAKE (0-6, 0-6 SD3) — The No. 9 Irish will be favored on the road against the Cowboys in a six-man game.
North Lake has been outscored 253-64.
POWERS (6-0, 6-0 SD3) AT NORTH DOUGLAS (5-1, 5-1 SD3) — A matchup of two top 10 six-man teams as the No. 4 Cruisers visit the No. 6 Warriors.
North Douglas has won five straight since a season-opening loss to Elkton.
GILCHRIST (1-4, 1-4 SD3) AT ELKTON (4-2, 4-2 SD3) — The Elks will be favored when they host the Grizzlies in a six-man game at Saladen Field.
Elkton has only given up 15 points in its last three contests.
PROSPECT/BUTTE FALLS (2-4, 2-4 SD3) AT YONCALLA (2-4, 2-4 SD3) — The Eagles, who whipped Gilchrist 52-0 last week, host the Cougars in a six-man contest.
Noah Leary shined in last week’s victory, scoring on two interception returns and running for a pair of TDs.
