Fourth-ranked Oakland and No. 1 Gold Beach, the heavyweights in Class 2A Special District 3 nine-man football this fall, square off Friday night in Gold Beach with sole possession of first place on the line.
The Oakers (6-1, 5-0 SD3) and Panthers (7-0, 5-0) are both unbeaten in league play. Oakland's lone loss came at Weston-McEwen/Griswold, 24-16, in Week 2.
Gold Beach averages 49.7 points and allows 18 points a game, while Oakland averages 46.3 points and gives up 13.1.
In other SD3 contests, winless Reedsport (0-7, 0-5) meets North Douglas/Yoncalla (3-4, 2-3) Thursday at North Douglas High School in Drain and Illinois Valley (1-4, 1-4) travels to Glide (3-4, 2-3) Friday.
In 3A SD3 action Friday, No. 4 South Umpqua (7-0, 7-0) can keep at least a share of first with a win over Sutherlin (2-5, 2-5). No. 2 Cascade Christian (7-0, 7-0) will look to remain unbeaten when it faces third-place St. Mary's (6-1, 6-1) at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
The other SD3 game has Douglas (3-4, 3-4) visiting Coquille (4-3, 4-3).
In 1A SD1 South eight-man, No. 10 Camas Valley (3-3, 2-1) heads to Bonanza (4-3, 2-1) Friday for a key league contest.
In 1A SD2 South six-man, Days Creek (0-5, 0-5) is at No. 10 Glendale (4-3, 3-2) and Riddle (4-2, 3-2) hosts No. 3 Powers (7-0, 5-0) Friday.
No. 7 Elkton (5-2, 4-1) plays at North Lake (2-4, 2-3) Saturday afternoon.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
