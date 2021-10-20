There are some key games on tap involving Douglas County’s teams in Week 8 of the high school football season.
Friday’s tentative schedule looks like this:
No. 3 South Umpqua (7-0, 2-0 SD2S) vs. No. 4 Cascade Christian (3-2, 1-0) at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford; No. 7 Oakland (3-3, 3-1 SD3) at Monroe (5-2, 3-2); Reedsport (3-4, 2-5 SD4) at Illinois Valley (0-7, 0-6); Camas Valley (2-4, 1-0 SD1C) at No. 9 Gold Beach (4-2, 1-1); Jewell (2-3, 2-3) at No. 10 Elkton (5-2, 5-2); No. 6 North Douglas (5-2, 5-2 SD3) at No. 8 Triangle Lake (2-2, 2-2); and Days Creek (0-5, 0-3 SD1C) at Crosspoint Christian (3-3, 1-2).
Saturday’s games:
Douglas (0-4) at Brookings-Harbor (0-1); Glendale (2-3, 1-1) at No. 5 Lost River (6-1, 3-0); No. 3 Lakeview (6-1, 4-0 SD4) at Glide (4-2, 2-1); and Riddle (4-2, 4-2) at Alsea (4-1, 4-1).
Sutherlin (5-2, 1-1 SD2S) received a forfeit win over St. Mary’s (4-4, 0-3).
In Class 3A, South Umpqua can clinch the Special District 2 South title with a victory over Cascade Christian. The Lancers are looking to avenge a 37-0 loss to the Challengers in Tri City during the truncated 2021 winter/spring season.
S.U. is easily the highest-scoring team in 3A, averaging 45.7 points a game. The Lancers also rank No. 1 on the defensive side, giving up 9.7 points.
In 2A, Oakland needs a win over Monroe on the road to remain in the title hunt in Special District 3. The Dragons beat Oakland 35-22 last season in Monroe.
Glide is hoping to hand first-place Lakeview its first league loss. The Honkers defeated the Wildcats 27-18 last season in Lakeview.
