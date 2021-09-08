Two high school teams that love running the ball will square off Friday night in Sutherlin — smoke and COVID permitting.
Class 2A Oakland (0-1) will take on 3A Sutherlin (1-0) at 7 p.m. in a nonleague game featuring schools that are within three miles of each other.
The Oakers moved up to No. 6 in the OSAA 2A coaches poll after losing 20-12 at then-No. 3 Coquille in a nonleague contest. The Bulldogs handled Phoenix 46-6 at home in a nonleague tilt.
Oakland faces a tough task stopping the Sutherlin Wing-T offense. Thomas Mentes scored three touchdowns and Adan Diaz ran for a score and added a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD against the Pirates.
The Oakers also have a capable running attack with Baker Brooksby (167 yards rushing versus Coquille), Jayden Henry (64 yards) and Cade Olds (36 yards).
The two clubs last met in 2017, with Oakland winning 22-6 at Eddy Field.
Other Friday Games:
PLEASANT HILL (0-0) AT SOUTH UMPQUA (1-0) — The Lancers, who whipped 5A Springfield 39-7 last week on the road, are scheduled to meet the Billies in their home opener at Kent Wigle Stadium.
That’s assuming the smoky conditions in Douglas County subside.
“It would be nice to play a home game,” S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. “We saw (Pleasant Hill) at the (Sutherlin) jamboree and they’ve got some athletes.”
Junior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 16 of 21 passes for 246 yards and five TDs against the Millers, two each going to Isaac Real and Kade Johnson. Kade Johnson finished with six receptions for 82 yards.
Caj Simmons was the top rusher with 53 yards.
LOST RIVER (0-1) AT CAMAS VALLEY (0-1) — Two top 10 eight-man teams will collide under the new C.V. lights when the No. 9 Raiders meet the No. 10 Hornets.
The Raiders of Merrill opened with a 36-24 loss to then-No. 4 St. Paul. The then-No. 6 Hornets fell 46-8 to No. 1 Adrian.
“The kids have responded really well in practice this week. There’s a renewed effort and I think we’ll be ready to go,” C.V. coach Keri Ewing said. “Lost River is a younger team like us and likes to run the ball.”
The Hornets will have to put up more points if they expect to beat Lost River. Sophomore James Standley and senior River Wolfe key the running game.
DAYS CREEK (0-0) AT ST. PAUL (1-0) — The Wolves, who saw their opener with Elgin canceled due to illness on the team, face a difficult opener on the road against the mighty Buckaroos, who are No. 3 in this week’s OSAA 1A eight-man coaches poll.
Days Creek is rebuilding after losing 10 seniors to graduation.
“I enjoy playing the better teams,” Wolves coach Travis Fuller said. “I’m looking for a really solid effort from our kids. We’ll be playing kids who haven’t gotten varsity snaps and we’ll make mistakes, but the effort needs to be there.”
Fuller said sophomore Wyatt Geiger and junior Keith Gaskell will likely share time at quarterback.
RIDDLE (0-0) AT YONCALLA (1-0) — The Irish, who have a new head coach in Jason Luft, open on the road against the Eagles in a six-man contest.
Yoncalla received a forfeit win over North Lake last week.
POWERS (1-0) AT ELKTON (1-0) — Two six-man squads who opened with victories will meet in an afternoon game at Saladen Field.
The Cruisers downed Prospect/Butte Falls 39-6 and the No. 9 Elks defeated North Douglas 44-32.
Nathan Rausch turned in a big opener for Elkton, rushing for 193 yards and three TDs. Conner Anderson completed 15 of 17 passes for 280 yards and four scores, while Anthony Alimenti caught six balls for 148 yards and three TDs.
Saturday’s GameS
NORTH DOUGLAS (0-1) AT PROSPECT/BUTTE FALLS (0-1) — Two six-man teams coming off season-opening losses are scheduled for a late afternoon kickoff in Jackson County, but the air quality may force a move to Powers, Warriors coach JJ Mast said.
Palu Rayon-Wilder was a workhorse for North Douglas in the opener, rushing for 253 yards and four touchdowns.
HOSANNA/TRIAD (0-0) AT GLENDALE (0-1) — The Warriors of Klamath Falls, who now call themselves Crosshill Christian, come to Douglas County for an eight-man game with the Pirates at Leckel Field.
Glendale opened Sept. 2 with a 40-32 loss to Mohawk at home.
