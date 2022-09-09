Nelson and Roseburg were engaged in a competitive battle after one half of play Friday night.
But the smoky conditions had the final say.
The nonconference prep football game between the Hawks and Indians at Finlay Field was stopped shortly before the third quarter kickoff due to the air quality exceeding the allowable limit.
The Hawks were leading 14-12 and the game will be considered a no contest, according to Roseburg High School athletic director Russ Bolin.
"What the OSAA guidelines are, if the air quality gets above 151 you have to pause the game," Bolin explained. "That updates every hour, so we really can't wait an hour and the smoke has been going up. It's been increasing when we started the game. We waited for that next update to see what it was going to do ... since that smoke jumped up to 159 we have to call that.
"It's not healthy for the kids out here, especially the ones who have asthma and some other health issues," Bolin added. "We just can't take that risk with the kids' safety, so we have to call the game. The kids' safety is more important than playing a football game."
To have the second half canceled was a tough pill for both teams to swallow in Week 2 of the season.
"It's really frustrating because we're going to come out in the second half better than ever, then they cancel the game," Roseburg senior lineman Tiger Black said. "It's just upsetting a little bit, but we're going to come back better next week."
Roseburg head coach Dave Heuberger liked what he saw from his team during the 24 minutes of action. It was an improved performance from last week's 35-0 loss at Mountainside.
"I think our kids realize they were blessed to just get in half a game after where we were two years ago," Heuberger said. "We saw some good things and I wish Nelson would've got a full game. They came down and competed hard, and it was a good first half of football."
Junior running back Cayden Eckel scored both touchdowns for the Indians (0-1), taking it in from the 2 in the first quarter and catching a 32-yard pass from Owen Bentea in the second period.
Black led the Roseburg defense, which limited Nelson to 16 yards rushing over two quarters. The Tribe outgained the Hawks, 192-102.
Roseburg got off to a slow start offensively, but came alive behind a short passing game which turned into big gainers. Bentea, a sophomore, completed 11 of 15 passes for 138 yards.
Jayce Wilder caught four passes for 61 yards, while Eckel made five receptions for 56 yards. Eckel finished with 33 yards rushing on 14 carries and Bentea chipped in 21 yards on three attempts.
"The O-Line gave him (Bentea) some time, and he looked like what we'd been seeing in practice and we're excited for that," Heuberger said. "They committed Clackamas County to stopping Eckel those first couple of drives, but coach (Jeff) Freeman made some adjustments and we started getting outside and started moving the ball.
"We struggled doing that last week and it was fun to see that."
Nelson sophomore quarterback Avirey Durdahl was 8 of 15 passing for 86 yards, including a 16-yard scoring strike to Max Kirsch with 10:40 left in the second quarter. The Hawks got a 90-yard kickoff return for a score from Reid Gray with 8:01 remaining in the period.
Jaidon Siler did most of the ball carrying for the Hawks, but only managed 21 yards on nine attempts.
"I think our defense was playing really good, stopping the ball," Black said. "I liked the improvement we had from last week. We're coming together more as a team and getting better every week."
The Indians are scheduled to begin Special District 1 play next Friday, visiting North Salem.
