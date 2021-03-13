South Medford scored three touchdowns in the last 3:51 and defeated Roseburg 28-14 on Friday night at Finlay Field in the Indians' 2021 winter/spring season football opener.
The Tribe scored two defensive touchdowns. Carson Dunn recovered a Deacon Edgar fumble in the end zone in the first quarter and Garrett Shulz returned an interception 37 yards for a score in the fourth period to give Roseburg a 14-8 lead.
Carson Joe scored on a 19-yard run and Jade Pannell added the PAT kick as the Panthers (1-1) went ahead 15-14 with 3:51 remaining in the contest.
A complete game story will be published in Sunday's News-Review.
S. Medford;0;0;8;20;—;28
Roseburg;8;0;0;6;—;14
First Quarter
R — Dunn fumble recovery in end zone (Shulz run)
Third Quarter
SM — Guches 2 run (Samis pass from Edgar)
Fourth Quarter
R — Shulz 37 interception return (pass failed)
SM — Joe 19 run (Pannell kick)
SM — Edgar 1 run (kick failed)
SM — Henderson 35 run (Pannell kick)
