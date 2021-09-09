TRI CITY — The South Umpqua Lancers believe they carry the tools to achieve a very successful high school football season this fall.
Led by a strong senior class, South Umpqua returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense as it pursues its first state playoff berth since 2017.
The Lancers finished 4-2 overall during the truncated 2021 winter/spring season, getting wins over St. Mary’s, Douglas, Sutherlin and 5A Crescent Valley.
Senior H-back/outside linebacker Kade Johnson (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), an all-league player on both sides of the ball, feels there’s enough talent for S.U. to contend for the Class 3A state title.
“It would be awesome to (qualify for the playoffs) this year,” Johnson said. “I think we have the group to do it. Some of us have played together since the fourth-fifth grade, so we have that chemistry.
“We didn’t lose that many people last year, so we have a lot of seniors this year. We just want to get better and improve. Our goal is to go deep in the postseason.”
The Lancers have five other players returning who earned all-league honors — senior running back/linebacker Caj Simmons (5-6, 200), senior wide receiver/defensive back Andrew Christensen (6-0, 160), senior lineman Brayden Reedy (6-3, 210), junior wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Real (5-8, 140) and junior quarterback/linebacker Jace Johnson (6-2, 175).
“We’ve been excited about (the senior class) since they came in as freshmen,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “Knock on wood with the COVID stuff, but we have a lot of really good skilled kids who can do special things and a mix of linemen. They’re going to be fun to watch — they’re good athletes and good kids.”
Stebbins feels a big key will be the progress of the offensive line. Senior center/guard Luke Morris (5-9, 200) and Reedy are returning starters. Two other seniors, Marques Pacheco (5-8, 180) and Harmon Brown (6-0, 250) got some playing time last year. Sophomores Timathy Ferch (6-2, 255) and Konner Lussier (5-10, 180) are expected to contribute.
“The offensive line has to come together,” Stebbins said. “Mike Johnson (the line coach) thinks they’re going to be a good group, but they’re a work in progress.”
South Umpqua features plenty of playmakers on offense, including Jace Johnson, Kade Johnson, Simmons and Christensen. Sophomore running back Matthew Burnett (5-11, 185) is a capable backup, while senior running back Justin Jenks (5-11, 180) and junior tight end Tanner Dobeck (6-4, 230) provide depth after transferring from 1A Riddle.
“We (potentially) have a lot of big plays,” Kade Johnson said. “Our quarterback (Jace Johnson) can run around and throw the ball, our running back (Simmons) is a beast and the receivers will get open.”
Defensively, the Lancers will change to a 3-4 alignment this season. Senior cornerback Brendan Gosselin (5-9, 145) returns in the secondary after not playing last season. Sophomore Louden Cole (5-6, 115) is the top candidate at strong safety.
Jace Johnson will handle the punting chores.
“I expect our defense to be very physical,” Kade Johnson said. “We’ll get after it, no fear. I think the defense will match the offense.”
“We’re going to go to an odd front to take advantage of our skilled kids,” Stebbins said. “It’s not the biggest, strongest group, but we’re going to be aggressive.”
Cascade Christian, which went 5-0 last season capped off by a 13-10 win over Santiam Christian, is the team to beat in Special District 2 South, according to Stebbins.
“If we’re healthy, I think we can match up with anyone,” Stebbins said.
The Lancers were scheduled to open their season on Sept. 3 in Florence with a nonleague game against Siuslaw, but that contest was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Vikings’ program.
S.U. opened its season on the road Sept. 3 against 5A Springfield, winning 39-7 as Jace Johnson passed for 246 yards and five TDs.
The Lancers will host Pleasant Hill Sept. 10 in a nonleague game at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
