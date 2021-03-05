TRI CITY — The South Umpqua Lancers kicked off their 2021 winter/spring football season like a well-oiled machine, putting a 48-0 thumping on the visiting St. Mary's Crusaders Friday night on Frosty Loghry Field at Kent Wigle Stadium.
Junior quarterback Jace Johnson threw for three first-quarter touchdowns to push the Lancers to a 20-0 lead. Kade Johnson caught the first TD pass, spinning out of tackles near the Crusaders' 15-yard line before making his way to the end zone within the game's first two minutes.
On the Lancers' third offensive series, Jace Johnson hit Kade Johnson again for an 18-yard TD pass, and the pair connected on the two-point conversion to lift South Umpqua to a 14-0 lead.
The Lancers forced St. Mary's to punt on its next possession, and a mishandled snap gave South Umpqua's offense the ball at the Crusaders' 18-yard line. Four plays later, Caj Simmons made a juggling catch of a Jace Johnson pass for a 13-yard touchdown, pushing the Lancers' lead to 20-0.
It wasn't until the 5-minute mark of the second quarter that the Crusaders' offense crossed the 50-yard line.
South Umpqua tacked on three more touchdowns in the second half.
Official statistics were not immediately available.
A complete game story can be found in Sunday's News-Review.
