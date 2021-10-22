MEDFORD — Since Cascade Christian joined the Far West League in 2018, the South Umpqua Lancers had scored not a single point against the Medford private school juggernaut.
Friday night, the Lancers won when it mattered most.
Loudon Cole intercepted a two-point conversion pass with 1:29 remaining in the game, helping the third-ranked Lancers secure a 28-26 victory over the No. 4 Challengers, clinching the Class 3A Special District 2 South title at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
It was South Umpqua's first league football title in 25 years.
"We will happily and gladly take it," Lancers head coach Steve Stebbins said with an audible smile.
In the previous three meetings between the two squads, Cascade Christian had outscored South Umpqua 149-0.
"I told the kids as soon as we scored the first touchdown, I wanted to do a happy dance myself," Stebbins said after his first win against the Challengers. "You gotta knock off the top dog and we got the top dog tonight."
S.U. junior quarterback Jace Johnson threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown, a 9-yard run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Cascade Christian tied the game at 7-7 on a 3-yard TD run by quarterback Keith Reed. Late in the second quarter, the Lancers were driving for the go-ahead score when Justin Jenks fumbled inside the 5, but lineman Matthew Burnett recovered the fumble at the C.C. 1. On the next play, Jenks plunged into the end zone to give South Umpqua a 14-7 edge at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Johnson connected with Kade Johnson on a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown, giving the Lancers a 21-7 lead.
Reed connected with Peyton Maurer on a 7-yard TD pass late in the third quarter, and Reed's 9-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter pulled the Challengers within 21-20 after a missed point-after kick.
Jace Johnson and Isaac Simpson connected on a 49-yard touchdown pass, and with 1:29 to play, Reed ran for his third touchdown — scoring from 8 yards out — but Cole intercepted Reed's two-point conversion pass to seal the win.
Kade Johnson finished with seven catches for 110 yards and a score, while Jace Johnson had a team-high 68 rushing yards. Caj Simmons ran for 65 yards on 18 carries as South Umpqua worked to control the ball and run the clock.
Defensively, the Lancers held Cascade Christian to just 55 yards rushing.
The Lancers (8-0, 3-0 SD2S) will close out their regular season with a nonleague game against Kalama, Washington, Friday at 6 p.m. at Barlow High School in Gresham.
S. Umpqua;7;7;7;7;—;28
Ca. Christian;0;7;7;12;—;26
First Quarter
SU — J. Johnson 9 run (Moros kick)
Second Quarter
CC — Reed 3 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
SU — Jenks 1 run (Moros kick)
Third Quarter
SU — K. Johnson 63 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
CC — Maurer 7 pass from Reed (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC — Reed 9 run (kick failed)
SU — Simpson 49 pass from Johnson (Moros kick)
CC — Reed 8 run (pass failed)
