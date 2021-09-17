TRI CITY — The South Umpqua football team moved to 3-0 on the season Friday with a 60-29 victory over Corbett in a nonleague game at Kent Wigle Stadium.
Senior Caj Simmons led the rout, carrying the ball 10 times for 153 yards and five touchdowns. His longest scoring run was 97 yards and he also returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD in the third quarter.
Junior quarterback Jace Johnson ran for two TDs and completed 6 of 10 passes for 209 yards. Andrew Christensen made three receptions for 109 yards and Isaac Real caught two balls for 77 yards.
S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said a key point in the contest came in the first quarter. With the Lancers up 14-8, Corbett (0-1) drove inside the S.U. 10 but was stopped on downs.
Simmons then gave South Umpqua a two-touchdown lead with his 97-yard jaunt.
"A big momentum changer," Stebbins said.
The Lancers finished with 445 yards total offense.
Tanner Dobeck, Justin Jenks, Kade Johnson and Christensen played well defensively, the coach said.
"Even though we gave up 29 points, I thought we played pretty good defense," Stebbins said.
The Lancers, ranked No. 8 in the OSAA Class 3A coaches poll, are scheduled to host 4A Philomath (3-0) next Friday.
Corbett;8;6;8;7;—;29
S. Umpqua;21;20;19;0;—;60
First Quarter
C — Leith-Ross 70 pass from Fort (Leith-Ross run)
SU — Simmons 9 run (run failed)
SU — Simmons 1 run (Christensen run)
SU — Simmons 97 run (Moros kick)
Second Quarter
SU — Simmons 6 run (Moros kick)
SU — Real 54 punt return (Moros kick)
C — Parker 90 kickoff return (kick failed)
SU — J. Johnson 11 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
SU — Simmons 1 run (Moros kick)
SU — J. Johnson 7 run (kick blocked)
C — Cummings 4 run (run good)
SU — Simmons 94 kickoff return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
C — Fort 12 run (Qouchbane kick)
