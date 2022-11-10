The bottom line was the South Umpqua Lancers got the win in the opening round of the OSAA Class 3A football playoffs last week, a 34-21 decision over Yamhill-Carlton at Kent Wigle Stadium.
But the third-seeded Lancers weren't particularly happy with their performance and know they're going to have to play much better in the quarterfinals in order to keep their season alive.
South Umpqua (9-1) will host No. 6 Dayton (8-2), which whipped No. 11 Coquille 45-0 in the first round, at 7 p.m. Friday.
"It was terrible, we all knew it," said South Umpqua senior guard/defensive end Tanner Dobeck, referring to the Yamhill-Carlton game. "We have some things we need to fix. We were making simple mental mistakes, not at all playing the way we should have.
"It was an ugly performance. If we play like that again, we're in trouble."
Yamhill-Carlton got within 28-21 in the fourth quarter before a 1-yard touchdown run by Josiah Sinohui with 5:44 left put the game away.
"We were a little inconsistent," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "We came in thinking Yamhill-Carlton wasn't going to throw much. We were focusing on stopping the run, but they hurt us a lot with their passing game. We made some mistakes that were a little frustrating, but we adjusted."
The Lancers will have to find a way to stop — or at least contain — a Dayton offense that punished Coquille with a power running game. The Pirates finished with 411 yards rushing, with junior Zach Smith (15 carries for 187 yards, four TDs) and senior Nate Arce (22, 183, one TD) doing most of the damage.
Coquille helped out Dayton with seven turnovers.
"They're a Wing-T team, the biggest team we've seen all season," Stebbins said. "They run it right at you. We've done well (defending the Wing-T), but this is our biggest challenge by far."
"I'm very excited for this challenge," Dobeck said. "We have to play just as physical as them. We're faster and have to be able to use it. If they're able to run the ball downhill, it's going to be a long night."
Senior left tackle Ethan Hedgecock anchors the Pirates' offensive line. Junior Boston Hodges is the quarterback.
"We've got to slow down their run game and not let it overwhelm us," Stebbins said. "We need to be effective offensively and score some points and need to win the turnover battle. We can't give them extra opportunities."
South Umpqua averages 41.9 points and allow 12.3 points a game. Dayton, guided by Jacob Peterson, averages 38.2 points and gives up 12.4.
The Lancers are led offensively by their all-state quarterback, Jace Johnson. The senior has completed 124 of 194 passes for 1,834 yards and 25 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He's also run for 287 yards and six TDs.
Johnson has plenty of playmakers around him, starting with Jacob Logan (945 yards rushing, 15 TDs) and Sinohui in the backfield. The top receivers are seniors Isaac Real (47 catches, 592 yards, nine TDs), Isaac Simpson (21, 402, six TDs) and Aden Williams (17, 351, seven TDs).
"We want to be able to mix it up and keep them off-balance," Stebbins said.
The Pirates — who have won seven state championships in football, five coming under the legendary Dewey Sullivan — finished third behind Kennedy and Santiam Christian in Special District 2 during the regular season. Both of Dayton's losses came at home, 21-0 to Kennedy on Sept. 23 and 14-6 to Santiam Christian Oct. 14.
South Umpqua's lone loss came to Cascade Christian, 35-6 in Week 9.
In Friday's other quarterfinals, No. 5 Santiam Christian (9-1) meets No. 4 Banks (10-0) at Hare Field in Hillsboro and No. 7 La Pine (9-1) travels to Medford to face No. 2 Cascade Christian (10-0) at Spiegelberg Stadium.
Saturday, No. 8 Vale (7-2) plays No. 1 Kennedy (10-0) at Silverton High School.
If South Umpqua and Cascade Christian get through the quarters, they would meet in the semis.
