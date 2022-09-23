TRI CITY — South Umpqua's offensive train continued operating at a high level on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 16 of 23 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns and the third-ranked Lancers amassed 461 yards total offense in a 49-23 victory over North Valley in a Class 3A Special District 3 football game at Kent Wigle Stadium.
South Umpqua (4-0, 4-0 SD3) is tied with No. 1 Cascade Christian (4-0, 4-0) and St. Mary's (4-0, 4-0) for first place in the league standings.
Isaac Simpson finished with four receptions for 100 yards, including scoring plays of 33 and 16 in the first quarter, for S.U. Isaac Real had a pair of TDs, getting a 51-yard pick-six in the second period and catching a 16-yard pass in the third.
Real made five receptions for 72 yards and Louden Cole caught four balls for 49 yards and one TD. Jacob Logan was the top rusher with 98 yards on 13 carries, and Josiah Sinohui and Aden Williams contributed TD runs.
End Tanner Dobeck, outside linebackers Logan and Sinohui and cornerback Kacey Benefiel had strong defensive games, according to coach Steve Stebbins.
"Offensively we looked pretty good. Jace was really good," Stebbins said. "That's the first time we've seen the Wing-T (offense) and we were up and down defensively. I thought we adjusted and improved as the game went along."
The Lancers will go on the road for the first time next Friday, meeting St. Mary's at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
N. Valley;7;8;0;8;—;23
S. Umpqua;16;19;7;7;—;49
First Quarter
SU — Simpson 33 pass from J. Johnson (Real pass from Johnson)
SU — Simpson 16 pass from J. Johnson (J. Logan run)
NV — Holly 4 run (Freedman kick)
Second Quarter
SU — Sinohui 4 run (kick failed)
SU — Real 51 interception return (M. Johnson kick)
NV — Teal 6 run (run good)
SU — Cole 20 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
Third Quarter
SU — Real 16 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Williams 25 run (M. Johnson kick)
NV — Niemen-Bailey 2 run (Niemen-Bailey run)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
