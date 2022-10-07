BROOKINGS — The third-ranked South Umpqua football team scored five touchdowns in the first half and the defense kept Brookings-Harbor out of the end zone in a 49-0 victory in a Class 3A Special District 3 game Friday night.
The Lancers (6-0, 6-0 SD3) remained in a tie with No. 1 Cascade Christian (6-0, 6-0), an 82-0 winner over Phoenix, for the league lead.
Senior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 11 of 14 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns for South Umpqua, which held a 338-45 advantage in total offense. Isaac Simpson caught three passes for 106 and two TDs, while Isaac Real made five receptions for 130 yards and a score.
Jacob Logan rushed for 42 yards on four carries, including a 23-yard TD in the second quarter. Aden Williams had a receiving touchdown and Chase Briggs ran for a TD in the win.
Ends Tanner Dobeck and Marvin Oppelt, inside linebackers David Logan and Josiah Sinohui had strong defensive games for the Lancers, and cornerback Kacey Benefield made an interception.
"Our kids did a good job," S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. "We were pretty efficient, we did a good job of jumping on them and putting the game away. The defense played really well."
South Umpqua will host Coquille next Friday in its homecoming game.
S. Umpqua;16;20;6;7;—;49
Brookings;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
SU — Williams 26 pass from J. Johnson (Real pass from Johnson)
SU — Simpson 35 pass from J. Johnson (Logan run)
Second Quarter
SU — J. Logan 23 run (M. Johnson kick)
SU — Real 15 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
SU — Real 5 run (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
SU — Simpson 51 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Briggs 15 run (M. Johnson kick)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
