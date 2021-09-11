TRI CITY — Jace Johnson threw for 190 yards and five touchdowns, leading the South Umpqua Lancers to a 48-0 nonleague rout of visiting Pleasant Hill Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium.
Johnson connected with Andrew Christensen and Isaac Real twice apiece on touchdown passes in the first half as South Umpqua (2-0) blitzed the Billies to a 48-point halftime lead.
Johnson completed nine of 12 passes. Real had two catches for 76 yards and Christensen two catches for 69 yards. Caj Simmons opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run for the Lancers and recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score in the second quarter.
"We have been waiting for this group to come up. It's the perfect complement of seniors and juniors," Lancers head coach Steve Stebbins said. "We were just taking what Pleasant Hill would give us (on defense). They were saying they weren't going to let us run the ball, so we adjusted."
Jace Johnson also completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to cousin Kade Johnson near the end of the second quarter.
The Lancers are scheduled to host Corbett next Friday, but the Cardinals have had to forfeit their first two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Pleasant Hill;0;0;0;0;—;0
S. Umpqua;21;27;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
SU — Simmons 16 run (Moros kick)
SU — Christensen 53 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — Real 40 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Second Quarter
SU — Christensen 16 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — Real 36 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — Simmons fumble recovery in end zone (Moros kick)
SU — K. Johnson 2 pass from J. Johnson (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.