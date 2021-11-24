The South Umpqua and Siuslaw football teams were supposed to open the 2021 fall prep season with a nonleague game against each other in Florence on Sept. 3, but that contest was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Vikings’ program.
But the two talented squads will cross paths to end the Class 3A season when they square off on Saturday in the state championship game at Cottage Grove High School. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
Top-seeded Siuslaw (11-0) enters the contest unbeaten, while the No. 3 Lancers (11-1) have a nonleague loss to Kalama, Washington.
“Going 11-1 has been a great ride and let’s go get one more,” South Umpqua senior wide receiver/defensive back Caleb Horton said.
The Lancers have playoff wins over No. 14 Yamhill-Carlton, 35-6; No. 11 Santiam Christian, 28-8; and No. 7 Vale, 24-21. The Vikings have defeated No. 16 Blanchet Catholic, 45-6; No. 8 Cascade Christian, 28-23; and No. 5 La Pine, 28-26.
South Umpqua is playing in its first state title game since 1981, when it tied Siuslaw 0-0 for a co-championship.
“Siuslaw is an outstanding football team,” S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. “They’re large and athletic on both sides. They can line up in double tight and run it right at you with two good running backs (Camp Lacouture and Ian Sissel) and their quarterback (Beau Erickson) runs the veer very well. He has arguably the best receiver (Braydon Thornton) in the state to throw to.”
Both teams feature high-scoring offenses and solid defenses. The Vikings average 32.5 points and allow 14.5 points per game, while the Lancers average 31.9 points and give up 11.7.
“It will be pretty tough against Siuslaw, it’s going to be a good game for sure,” S.U. senior wide receiver/defensive back Brendan Gosselin said. “We were hoping to play them sometime this season, and finally get to in the state championship. That’s awesome.”
South Umpqua hopes to slow down Siuslaw’s running game. Lacouture (5-11, 185 pounds) turned in a big performance against La Pine last weekend in the semifinals, carrying the ball 21 times for 168 yards and four touchdowns. Sissel (5-10, 200) added 73 yards on 11 attempts and Beau Erickson (6-0, 160) chipped in 35 yards on nine carries.
Erickson was efficient passing the ball, going 7 of 10 for 141 yards. Isaac Garza (6-0, 160) caught four balls for 59 yards and Thornton (6-2, 170) made two catches for 74 yards.
The Lancers need to have more success running the ball this week after finishing with only 49 yards against Vale last week.
Junior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 15 of 30 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the Vale game, and for the season has passed for over 2,200 yards and 33 TDs.
Isaac Real had six receptions for 55 yards. Andrew Christensen caught two balls for 75 yards and two scores.
“We have to be able to move the ball on the ground and not be one-dimensional,” Stebbins said. “We hit for some big plays (against Vale) and that saved our bacon.”
Stebbins said tight end/defensive end Tanner Dobeck (ankle) and guard/noseguard Luke Morris (concussion) are questionable for Saturday.
The South Umpqua-Siuslaw game is part of a tripleheader at Cottage Grove.
Coquille (9-1) meets Kennedy (11-1) at 3 p.m. for the 2A crown and Marist Catholic (10-2) faces Marshfield (14-0) at 7 p.m. in the 4A final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.