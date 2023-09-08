Jacob Logan ran for three touchdowns and South Umpqua got out to a big early lead, rolling to a 47-22 Far West League football victory over the Douglas Trojans Friday night at Douglas High School.
The No. 6-ranked Lancers found the end zone on each of its first five possession before mistakes began to pile up.
"It was atrocious," South Umpqua head coach Steve Stebbins said of his team's performance from the second quarter to the end of the game. "Defensively, we played great. Offensively, we played well in first quarter and after that it was a train wreck because of the mistakes."
Logan put South Umpqua on the board on its opening drive, scoring on a 19-yard run around the left side of the Douglas defense.
The Trojans would answer quickly however, as Brayden West heeded assistant coach Cody Watkins' words on the ensuing kickoff.
"Do something with it! Do something with it!" Watkins told his kick returners, and West did just that, taking the kickoff on one hop and finding a wall of blockers down the left sideline, racing 76 yards for a touchdown to pull Douglas within 7-6.
From there, South Umpqua took over. Drew Camp scored on a fly sweep around the right edge of the Lancers' line for an 11-yard TD, and a 9-yard TD pass from Elijah Earls to Louden Cole pushed South Umpqua to a 21-6 lead. Logan's second TD run, a 46-yard sprint off left tackle, posted the Lancers to a 28-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"They put us in a deep hole real quick and that's hard to dig out of, it doesn't matter who you are," Douglas head coach Nick Garcia said. "We expected the outside run, the power football because they've got the bodies to do it. We just couldn't contain the edge, couldn't fill and it showed."
The Lancers went ahead 34-6 inside the first minute of the second quarter on Logan's third TD run, scoring from the 7 running through the middle of the Douglas defense.
Douglas pulled within 34-12 when Luke Robbins connected with West on a 58-yard TD pass, but Douglas wouldn't record a first down until its final possession of the first half, which ultimately ended with the Trojans turning the ball over on downs.
After a scoreless third quarter, South Umpqua made it a 40-12 game when David Logan scored on a 15-yard run. On Douglas' next possession, Robbins appeared to complete a pass down the left sideline, but the ball bounced through his receiver's hands directly into the arms of the Lancers' Cameron Jones, prompting South Umpqua safety Brayden Kateley to shout "I love that! I love that!" to Kateley after the pick.
South Umpqua's lack of execution in the final three quarters was spotlighted in the fourth quarter, where on consecutive punts the Lancers gifted Douglas 10 free points. First, a punt snap sailed over the head of South Umpqua's Jayden Kaae and through the back of the end zone for a safety. Forced to punt on the Lancers' next possession, the long snap was low to Kaae, who fielded the snap on a bounce but had his knee down inside the 1-yard line.
Douglas quickly capitalized on that error with a 1-yard TD pass from Robbins to younger brother Cal Robbins.
"I think it's fatigue," Stebbins said of his teams miscues after the first quarter. "We're not in great shape and when you get tired, you make mistakes. That will bite you down the road if you don't fix it."
The Lancers (2-0 FWL) will need to clean things up before heading to Lakeview Friday.
For Garcia's Trojans, the season is far from over as the middle of the Far West standings is expected to be quite crowded.
"I was hoping with the summer we had to be a step or two ahead of where we are," Garcia said. "But there are still plenty of winnable games ahead of us."
Douglas (2-0 FWL) will find out Friday when it travels to winless Sutherlin.
South Umpqua;28;6;0;13;—;47
Douglas;6;6;0;10;—;22
First Quarter
SU — J. Logan 19 run (C. Howard kick)
D — West 76 kickoff return (conversion failed)
SU — Camp 11 run (C. Howard kick)
SU — Cole 9 pass from Earls (C. Howard kick)
SU — J. Logan 46 run (C. Howard kick)
Second Quarter
SU — J. Logan 7 run (kick failed)
D — West 58 pass from L. Robbins (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
SU — D. Logan 15 run (kick blocked)
D — Safety, South Umpqua punt snap out of end zone
D — C. Robbins 1 pass from L. Robbins (Baird run)
SU — Faught 30 run (C. Howard kick)
