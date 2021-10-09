BEND — South Umpqua's trip to Central Oregon on Saturday was a successful one.
The Lancers remained undefeated on the 2021 fall season with a 42-12 victory over Burns in a nonleague prep football game at Caldera High School.
The contest was stopped with two minutes left in the fourth quarter due to an injury.
It's believed to be South Umpqua's first 6-0 start since 1996. The Lancers are ranked No. 3 in the OSAA Class 3A coaches poll.
"It's a great start," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We need to keep getting better."
Kade Johnson caught three touchdown passes and ran for one score for the Lancers, who led 28-6 at halftime. Justin Jenks added a pair of TD runs for S.U.
Jace Johnson completed 10 of 16 passes for 194 yards and three scores. Kade Johnson finished with four catches for 114 yards, while Andrew Christensen had three receptions for 43 yards. Jenks was the top rusher with 74 yards on 15 carries.
Kade Johnson and Isaac Real made interceptions on defense. Stebbins singled out end Tanner Dobeck and linebacker Matthew Burnett for strong games.
Hunter Kemper had two scoring runs for the Hilanders (3-2).
"We hit some big plays (offensively)," Stebbins said. "We've got to clean some things up defensively."
The Lancers lost sophomore lineman Cody Reedy to a dislocated knee.
S.U. is scheduled to play at Sutherlin next Friday.
Burns;6;0;6;0;—;12
S. Umpqua;14;14;7;7;—;42
First Quarter
B — Kemper 8 run (kick failed)
SU — K. Johnson 9 run (Moros kick)
SU — Jenks 5 run (Moros kick)
Second Quarter
SU — K. Johnson 7 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — K. Johnson 6 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Third Quarter
B — Kemper 5 run (run failed)
SU — K. Johnson 55 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Jenks 16 run (Moros kick)
