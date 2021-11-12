TRI CITY — Junior quarterback Jace Johnson passed for three touchdowns and ran for another, helping third-seeded South Umpqua top No. 11 Santiam Christian 28-8 on Friday night in a quarterfinal game of the Class 3A football playoffs at Kent Wigle Stadium.
The Lancers (10-1) turned in a solid defensive effort, shutting out the Eagles (5-5) until Santiam Christian scored on a 64-yard pass play with 17 seconds left in the contest. Sophomore inside linebacker Matthew Burnett shined for South Umpqua.
S.U. advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1981.
Caj Simmons rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries for South Umpqua, which led 14-0 at halftime. Jace Johnson completed 15 of 27 passes for 146 yards, with one interception. Isaac Real caught six passes for 68 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Isaac Simpson and Kade Johnson also had TD receptions.
South Umpqua will play the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between No. 7 Vale (9-1) and No. 2 Rainier (10-1) next weekend in the semifinals at a neutral site.
This story will be updated.
S. Christian;0;0;0;8;—;8
S. Umpqua;7;7;7;7;—;28
First Quarter
SU — Simpson 24 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Second Quarter
SU — Real 26 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Third Quarter
SU — K. Johnson 8 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Fourth Quarter
SU — J. Johnson 29 run (Moros kick)
SC — Hughes 64 pass from Mehlschau (Haase pass from Mehlschau)
