South Umpqua, Sutherlin and Douglas were well-represented on the Class 3A Special District 2 South football all-league team for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Lancers selected to the team included senior Andrew Hill, juniors Caj Simmons, Andrew Christensen, Kade Johnson and Brayden Reedy, and sophomores Isaac Real and Jace Johnson.
Bulldogs on the team were senior Josh Davis, Dylan Smalley and Brayson Parsons, and juniors Adan Diaz, Thomas Mentes and Trent Olsen.
Representing the Trojans were seniors Seth Christian, Noah Knight, Jesse Brecht, Leevi Brown and Landen Lane.
Special District 2 South
Football All-League
Isaac Real, WR/DB, soph., South Umpqua; Caj Simmons, RB/LB, jr., South Umpqua; Andrew Christensen, WR/DB, jr., South Umpqua; Jace Johnson, QB/LB, soph., South Umpqua; Kade Johnson, WR/LB, jr., South Umpqua; Andrew Hill, OL/DE, sr., South Umpqua; Brayden Reedy, OL/DT, jr., South Umpqua; Josh Davis, RB, sr., Sutherlin; Dylan Smalley, WR, sr., Sutherlin; Adan Diaz, RB, jr., Sutherlin; Thomas Mentes, LB, jr., Sutherlin; Trent Olsen, C, jr., Sutherlin; Brayson Parsons, DB, sr., Sutherlin; Seth Christian, QB, sr., Douglas; Noah Knight, C, sr., Douglas; Jesse Brecht, OL, sr., Douglas; Leevi Brown, RB, sr., Douglas; Landen Lane, WR, sr., Douglas; Jacub McCollum, WR, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Brad Russell, OL, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Kallen Christensen, LB, soph., Brookings-Harbor.
Note: Cascade Christian and St. Mary's didn't submit their all-league selections by press time
