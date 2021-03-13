SUTHERLIN — The South Umpqua Lancers improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday night with a 48-32 win over the Douglas Trojans in a prep football game at Sutherlin High School.
It was the season opener for the Trojans, who saw last week’s game at Sutherlin canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case in school.
No scoring summary was available at press time.
“I thought we played well offensively,” S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. “Caj Simmons ran the ball really hard, Jace Johnson played really well at quarterback, and Kade Johnson and Andrew Christensen made some big plays catching the ball.
“Defensively, we bent but didn’t break. We did a good job in the red zone.”
Robin Knebel, a Roseburg High School graduate, lost his debut as Douglas’ head coach.
“I’m not completely happy, not super disappointed,” Knebel said. “The first half was a little rough, but we came out and played better in the second half. I thought Seth Christian played well at quarterback, and Tye Cross and Landen Lane each had over 100 receiving yards. Leevi Brown had a pick-six (on defense). There were positives.”
The Lancers are scheduled to host Sutherlin, while Douglas will travel to Medford to face Cascade Christian next Friday.
