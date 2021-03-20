The South Umpqua Lancers leaned on their defense in the fourth quarter, holding on for a 22-14 prep football victory over the visiting Sutherlin Bulldogs Saturday night on Frosty Loghry Field at Kent Wigle Stadium in Tri City.
Tied 14-14 late in the third quarter, the Lancers (3-0) mounted a drive from their own 21-yard line and used a pair of big pass plays from Jace Johnson to Kade Johnson (19 yards) and Caj Simmons (17 yards) to get to the Sutherlin 35 by the end of the third quarter.
On the third play of the fourth quarter, Taylor Wylie busted off a 23-yard touchdown run to break the tie. The two-point conversion pass from Jace Johnson to Kade Johnson pushed South Umpqua to a 22-14 lead.
On its next possession, Sutherlin drove as deep as the S.U. 11-yard line, but on fourth-and-1, the Bulldogs Adan Diaz took a pitch to the right and was caught in the backfield by the Lancers’ Andrew Christensen, forcing Sutherlin to turn the ball over on downs.
Sutherlin (2-1) would get one more chance to tie the game, receiving a punt in Lancers territory with 49 seconds to play. The Bulldogs advanced as far as the South Umpqua 36 before a holding penalty with 9 seconds left ended the rally.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs jumped out to the early lead when Diaz scored on a 12-yard run for a 6-0 advantage. South Umpqua answered 4 minutes later, when Simmons punched in 3-yard TD run and caught the conversion pass from Jace Johnson for an 8-6 edge.
Sutherlin’s final possession of the first half was led off by a 38-yard run by Josh Davis. The Bulldogs continued to push forward and, with 32 seconds left in the first half, regained the lead on a 19-yard scoring run by Thomas Mentes. Dylan Smalley ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-8 Sutherlin lead at the break.
South Umpqua pulled back even on its first possession of the second half when, on fourth-and-goal from the Bulldogs’ 15, Jace Johnson found Kade Johnson in the end zone for a TD pass to tie the game at 14-14.
Davis finished with 185 yards rushing on 16 carries. Diaz added 62 yards on nine attempts.
South Umpqua is scheduled to host Cascade Christian next Friday. Sutherlin visits St. Mary’s Friday.
Sutherlin 0 14 0 0 — 14
S. Umpqua 0 8 6 8 — 22
Second Quarter
SUTH — A. Diaz 12 run (run failed)
SU — Simmons 3 run (Simmons pass from J. Johnson)
SUTH — Mentes 19 run (Smalley run)
Third Quarter
SU — K. Johnson 15 pass from J. Johnson (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Wylie 23 run (K. Johnson pass from J. Johnson)
