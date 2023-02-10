South Umpqua senior quarterback Jace Johnson and senior defensive end Tanner Dobeck were repeat selections on the 2022 Class 3A football all-state first teams in voting done by the coaches.
Making the second-team offense were S.U. senior wide receiver Isaac Real, senior lineman Tim Ferch and junior running back Jacob Logan. Logan, a linebacker, was also a second-team pick on defense.
Those five players helped the Lancers to a 9-2 season record and berth in the state quarterfinals.
State champion Cascade Christian received most of the top individual awards. Sophomore running back Kameron Rague was the Offensive Player of the Year, senior linebacker Cole Shields was named the Defensive Player of the Year and senior Jaxon Turituri was the Lineman of the Year.
Class 3A Football
All-State Teams
Offensive Player of the Year — Kameron Rague, soph., Cascade Christian.
Defensive Player of the Year — Cole Shields, sr., Cascade Christian.
Lineman of the Year — Jaxon Turituri, sr., Cascade Christian.
Returner of the Year — Jackson Lyda, sr., Banks.
Coach of the Year — Jon Gettman, Cascade Christian.
OFFENSE
First Team
QUARTERBACK — Jace Johnson, sr., South Umpqua. RUNNING BACKS — Kameron Rague, soph., Cascade Christian; Zach Smith, jr., Dayton; Jayden Christy, sr., Santiam Christian. WIDE RECEIVERS — Owen Bruner, sr., Kennedy; Brody Sample, sr., Cascade Christian; Jaden Foster, sr., St. Mary's. TIGHT END — Logan Kind, sr., Banks. LINEMEN — Jaxon Turituri, sr., Cascade Christian; Campbell Henderson, sr., Santiam Christian; Daniel Nering, sr., Cascade Christian; Liam Benade, sr., Cascade Christian; Matt Hopkins, sr., Kennedy; Briggs Snell, sr., Kennedy; Kaden Raever, sr., Yamhill-Carlton. KICKER — Cole Crossen, sr., Banks.
Second Team
QUARTERBACKS — Elijah Traeger, jr., Kennedy; Colton Campbell, sr., La Pine. RUNNING BACKS — Jacob Logan, jr., South Umpqua; Eli Aldred, sr., Vale; Dawson Cook, sr., La Pine. WIDE RECEIVERS — Isaac Real, sr., South Umpqua; Matt Bell, sr., Ontario; Haakon Hanson, sr., La Pine. TIGHT END — Owen Crane, sr., Vale. LINEMEN — Ethan Hedgecock, sr., Dayton; Tim Ferch, sr., South Umpqua; John Rose, sr., Siuslaw. KICKER — Charlie Beyer, sr., Kennedy.
Honorable Mention
QUARTERBACK — Christian Lyda, sr., Banks; Keith Reed, sr., Cascade Christian. RUNNING BACKS — Ian Sissel, sr., Siuslaw; Dylon Atwood, sr., Warrenton; Hunter Kemper, sr., Burns. WIDE RECEIVERS — Kyle Slater, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Jackson Lyda, sr., Banks; Luke Beyer, sr., Kennedy; Peyton Maurer, jr., Cascade Christian. TIGHT END — Brett Boen, sr., Kennedy. LINEMEN — Cort Waggoner, jr., Siuslaw; Chase Campbell, jr., La Pine; Gino Longoni, soph., Vale; Luke Bigsby, soph., Banks. KICKER — Mason Hoffman, jr., Cascade Christian.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINEMEN — Colton Campbell, sr., La Pine; Andrew Haase, sr., Santiam Christian; Daevon Vereen, sr., Banks; Jaxon Turituri, sr., Cascade Christian; Tanner Dobeck, sr., South Umpqua. LINEBACKERS — Cole Shields, sr., Cascade Christian; Logan Kind, sr., Banks; Carlos Recendiz, sr., Kennedy; Dawson Cook, sr., La Pine; Campbell Henderson, sr., Santiam Christian.; Owen Crane, sr., Vale. BACKS — Jackson Lyda, sr., Banks; Owen Bruner, sr., Kennedy; Brooks Haueter, jr., Vale; Elijiah Traeger, jr., Kennedy; Tyler Almasy, sr., Cascade Christian. PUNTER — Andrew Haase, sr., Santiam Christian.
Second Team
LINEMEN — Matt Hopkins, sr., Kennedy; Briggs Snell, sr., Kennedy; Morgan Gallagher, jr., Dayton; Jake Devos, soph., Vale. LINEBACKERS — Ian Sissel, sr., Siuslaw; Jacob Logan, sr., South Umpqua. BACKS — Camden Carley, sr., Santiam Christian; Matt Bell, sr., Ontario; Justin DeSmet, jr., Sisters. PUNTER — Kayno Flores, sr., Nyssa.
Honorable Mention
LINEMEN — Luke Bigsby, soph., Banks; Hunter Greer, sr., Lakeview; Kaden Raever, sr., Yamhill-Carlton. LINEBACKERS — Colten Stepleton, jr., Yale; Gavin Stafford, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Max Smith, jr., Warrenton; Bowen Johnson, jr., Dayton. BACKS — Caden Hill, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Hunter Layton, sr., Coquille; Cade Dimmick, sr., Creswell; Hunter Kemper, sr., Burns. PUNTER — Austin Stout, sr., Rainier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.