South Umpqua senior quarterback Jace Johnson received the Offensive Player of the Year award for the second straight season and senior end Tanner Dobeck was a repeat selection as the Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Class 3A Special District 3 football all-league voting done by the coaches.
Other Lancers joining Johnson on the first-team offense were junior running back Jacob Logan, senior wide receiver Isaac Real, senior tight end Isaac Simpson and junior lineman Timathy Ferch.
Making the first-team defense along with Dobeck were Logan at linebacker and Real at defensive back.
Junior Alex Metianu of Douglas was a first-team pick as a returner.
Second-team selections on offense from the county included senior wide receiver Waylon McKnight and senior lineman Preston Hash of Sutherlin, senior lineman Prestonn Wierichs of Douglas and S.U. lineman Dobeck.
Making the second-team defense were senior linebacker Sage Baker of Douglas, senior linebacker Josiah Sinohui, junior defensive back Louden Cole and lineman Ferch of South Umpqua, and senior Ely Palm of Sutherlin. Sophomore Kash Richardson of Douglas was the second-team punter.
Senior linebacker Cole Shields of SD3 champion Cascade Christian was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Senior Jaxson Turituri of C.C. was Offensive Lineman of the Year, while Jon Gettman of C.C. was selected the Coach of the Year.
Special District 3 Football
All-League Teams
Offensive Player of the Year — Jace Johnson, sr., South Umpqua.
Defensive Player of the Year — Cole Shields, sr., Cascade Christian.
Offensive Lineman of the Year — Jaxson Turituri, sr., Cascade Christian.
Defensive Lineman of the Year — Tanner Dobeck, sr., South Umpqua.
Coach of the Year — Jon Gettman, Cascade Christian.
OFFENSE
First Team
QUARTERBACK — Jace Johnson, sr., South Umpqua. RUNNING BACKS — Kameron Rague, soph., Cascade Christian; Jacob Logan, jr., South Umpqua; Hayden GeDeros, sr., Coquille. WIDE RECEIVERS — Brody Sample, sr., Cascade Christian; Isaac Real, sr., South Umpqua. TIGHT END — Isaac Simpson, sr., South Umpqua. CENTER — Daniel Niering, sr., Cascade Christian. LINEMEN — Jaxson Turituri, sr., Cascade Christian; Tom Riley, sr., Coquille; Timathy Ferch, jr., South Umpqua; Liam Benade, sr., Cascade Christian; Kyan Hidde, sr., St. Mary's. KICKER — Noah Friesen, sr., St. Mary's. RETURNER — Alex Metianu, jr., Douglas.
Second Team
QUARTERBACK — Benny Alves, sr., Lakeview. RUNNING BACKS — Indiana Olson, jr., St. Mary's; Brandon Markus, sr., Lakeview; Wayolan Messerle, soph., Coquille. WIDE RECEIVERS — Brayson Granger, sr., Lakeview; Peyton Maurer, jr., Cascade Christian; Jackson Seldon, sr., Phoenix; Waylon McKnight, sr., Sutherlin. TIGHT END — Bo Messerle, jr., Coquille. CENTER — Riley Jones, jr., Coquille. LINEMEN — Tanner Dobeck, sr., South Umpqua; Preston Hash, sr., Sutherlin; Prestonn Wierichs, sr., Douglas; Ryan Gaskin, soph., North Valley; Corey Cunningham, sr., Phoenix. KICKER — Mason Hoffman, jr., Cascade Christian. RETURNER — TJ Flowers, jr., St. Mary's.
Honorable Mention
QUARTERBACK — Ashton Moody, jr., Cascade Christian. RUNNING BACKS — Branson Willis, sr., Douglas; Wyatt Holly, jr., North Valley. WIDE RECEIVERS — Wesley McWhorter, sr., Douglas; TJ Flowers, jr., St. Mary's. CENTERS — Wyatt Julian, sr.. Lakeview; Maddox Griggs, sr., Sutherlin. KICKER — Travis Ragon, soph., Sutherlin. RETURNER — Jackson Seldon, sr., Phoenix.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINEMEN — Tanner Dobeck, sr., South Umpqua; Jaxson Turituri, sr., Cascade Christian; Tom Riley, sr., Coquille; Hunter Greer, sr., Lakeview. LINEBACKERS — Cole Shields, sr., Cascade Christian; Brody Sample, sr., Cascade Christian; Jacob Logan, jr., South Umpqua; Adrian Stubbs, jr., Lakeview; Kyan Hidde, sr., St. Mary's. BACKS — Isaac Real, sr., South Umpqua; Jaydon Foster, sr., St. Mary's; Hunter Layton, sr., Coquille; Tyler Almasy, sr., Cascade Christian. PUNTER — Tyson Delplanche, sr., St. Mary's.
Second Team
LINEMEN — Liam Benade, sr., Cascade Christian; Timathy Ferch, jr., South Umpqua; Brady Huff, sr., North Valley; Omar Mendoza, sr., Phoenix; Ty Kronenberger, sr., St. Mary's. LINEBACKERS — Hayden GeDeros, sr., Coquille; Sage Baker, sr., Douglas; Kyle Burger, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Waylen Messerle, soph., Coquille; Josiah Sinohui, sr., South Umpqua. BACKS — Drew Hall, soph., Cascade Christian; Denver Johnson, jr., Lakeview; Louden Cole, jr., South Umpqua; Ely Palm, sr., Sutherlin. PUNTER — Kash Richardson, soph., Douglas.
Honorable Mention
LINEMAN — Eli Knight, jr., Douglas. BACKS — Tyson Delplanche, sr., St. Mary's; Ethan Sumpter, sr., Douglas; Nick Maita, sr., Lakeview; Caleb Cathey, sr., Douglas. PUNTER — Omar Mendoza, sr., Phoenix.
