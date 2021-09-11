ST. PAUL — It was a rough season opener for the Days Creek Wolves on Friday.
Senior quarterback Lance Tuck passed for three touchdowns and ran for one score and St. Paul whipped the Wolves 48-0 in a nonleague eight-man football game at the rodeo grounds.
The Buckaroos (2-0) were ranked No. 3 in the latest OSAA Class 1A coaches poll.
"We went up there with 13 kids (due to illness), and St. Paul is good and we're green," Days Creek coach Travis Fuller said. "They have good team speed and we got outworked at the line of scrimmage."
Bryce Williams finished with a team-high 81 yards rushing on eight attempts for St. Paul, which held a 355-78 advantage in total offense.
Sophomore Wyatt Geiger made his first start at quarterback for Days Creek and Fuller was impressed with his effort. Geiger was 5 of 9 passing for 37 yards, with one interception. Linebacker Keith Gaskell and cornerback Kacey Benefiel each made seven tackles.
The Wolves will travel to Waldport on Thursday for a nonleague contest.
Days Creek;0;0;0;0;—;0
St. Paul;26;22;0;0;—;48
First Quarter
SP — Pohlschneider 39 pass from Tuck (run failed)
SP — Tuck 1 run (run failed)
SP — Rose 14 pass from Tuck (pass failed)
SP — Naumann 2 run (Petrjanos run)
Second Quarter
SP — Petrjanos 22 run (Naumann run)
SP — Milroy 14 pass from Tuck (Tuck run)
SP — Britten 6 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.