No. 11-seeded Roseburg dominated the first half, scoring five touchdowns en route to a 42-17 win over No. 22 Tigard in the first round of the Class 6A football playoffs on Friday night at Finlay Field.
It was the first playoff victory for the Indians (9-1) since 2012, when they pulled out a 39-38 thriller at Gresham in double overtime.
Logan Klopfenstein scored three touchdowns for Roseburg, including a 13-yard run on a fake field goal attempt with 9:41 left in the first quarter. Klopfenstein's third TD was the longest play of the contest, a 69-yard pass from Colton Marsters with 7:17 remaining in the second period.
Linebacker Braden Steinacher capped off the Tribe's scoring in the first half, intercepting a pass and returning it 22 yards with 59.2 seconds to go before halftime.
Marsters passed for 193 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore Cayden Eckel was Roseburg's leading rusher with 82 yards, including a 17-yard scoring run with 11:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Indians will play at No. 6 Summit (8-2), a 21-0 winner over No. 27 South Medford, in the second round next weekend. Roseburg handed Summit a 23-7 loss in Cottage Grove in the season opener.
This story will be updated.
Tigard;0;3;14;0;—;17
Roseburg;14;21;0;7;—;42
First Quarter
R — Klopfenstein 13 run (Bartlett kick)
R — Klopfenstein 3 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
Second Quarter
T — Masters 35 field goal
R — Klopfenstein 69 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
R — Dupper 2 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
R — Steinacher 22 interception return (Bartlett kick)
Third Quarter
T — Perez 29 pass from Masters-Doble (Masters kick)
T — Jackman 6 pass from Masters-Doble (Masters kick)
Fourth Quarter
R — Eckel 17 run (Bartlett kick)
