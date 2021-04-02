CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley Hornets took control with four touchdowns in the second quarter and went on defeat Gold Beach 60-22 in eight-man football on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Jared Standley completed 7 of 12 passes for 151 yards, including a 65-yard scoring pass to Collin Ewing in the second quarter, for the Hornets (2-1). Freshman James Standley was the top rusher with 118 yards and one TD on eight carries before leaving the contest with a knee injury.
Wyatt Dunning added 89 yards rushing on seven attempts, scoring TDs in the third and fourth quarters. Linebacker River Wolfe led the defense with 18 tackles, followed by safety Jared Standley with 10 and Dunning with nine.
C.V. coach Keri Ewing was pleased with the play of the offensive line, comprised of Max Brown, Malu Swift and Daniel Hunt.
"I think we found our intensity we were missing," Ewing said. "We went back to running the ball well."
Camas Valley will host Days Creek/Riddle next Friday in a Culmination Week game.
Gold Beach;8;0;14;0;—;22
C. Valley;8;28;16;8;—;60
First Quarter
GB — Westerman 26 pass from Storns (Storns run)
CV — Wolfe 7 run (Jar. Standley run)
Second Quarter
CV — Jar. Standley 4 run (Wolfe pass from Standley)
CV — Ewing 65 pass from Jar. Standley (Jar. Standley run)
CV — Jam. Standley 10 run (pass failed)
CV — Jar. Standley 30 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
GB — Rodriguez 33 run (Storns run)
GB — Storns 1 run (run failed)
CV — Dunning 30 run (Ewing pass from Jar. Standley)
CV — Wolfe 4 run (Wolfe pass from Jar. Standley)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Dunning 5 run (Ewing pass from Jar. Standley)
