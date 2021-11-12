Roseburg pair consoling each other

Roseburg seniors Silas Kincaid (62), left, and Dominic Tatone (1) console each other following a 37-19 loss to Summit in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night in Bend.

 Rob Kerr/For The News-Review

BEND — The Summit Storm gained a nice measure of revenge against the Roseburg Indians on Friday night.

Summit handed Roseburg a 37-19 loss in the second round, eliminating the Tribe from the Class 6A football playoffs.

The Indians (9-2), who defeated Summit 23-7 in the season opener in Cottage Grove, posted their best record under sixth-year head coach Dave Heuberger.

The Storm (9-2) will play at No. 3 Tualatin (10-1), a 58-25 winner over No. 14 Westview, in the quarterfinals next Friday.

A complete game story will be available in Sunday's News-Review.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

