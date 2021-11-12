BEND — The Summit Storm gained a nice measure of revenge against the Roseburg Indians on Friday night.
Summit handed Roseburg a 37-19 loss in the second round, eliminating the Tribe from the Class 6A football playoffs.
The Indians (9-2), who defeated Summit 23-7 in the season opener in Cottage Grove, posted their best record under sixth-year head coach Dave Heuberger.
The Storm (9-2) will play at No. 3 Tualatin (10-1), a 58-25 winner over No. 14 Westview, in the quarterfinals next Friday.
A complete game story will be available in Sunday's News-Review.
