Friday night's season-opening high school football game between Summit and Roseburg has been postponed to Saturday due to the smoky conditions in Roseburg.
Roseburg Athletic Director Russ Bolin said a decision will be made late Saturday morning whether to play the game at Finlay Field or Summit High School in Bend. If the game is played at Roseburg, the contest will start at 5 p.m.; if at Summit, it'll kick off at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.