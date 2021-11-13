BEND — After a defensive first half, Summit High School scored four times in the second half to pull away for a 37-19 win over the Roseburg High football team in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs Friday night.
Summit quarterback Hogan Carmichael threw and ran for a score early in the third quarter to stretch a four-point lead into a 24-6 advantage for the Storm with six minutes remaining in the period. The junior helped Summit match Roseburg the rest of the way, holding off any comeback bids by the Indians.
“They flew around and their first step was a little quicker than ours tonight,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said.
Sixth-seeded Summit (9-2) avenged a 23-7 loss to No. 11 Roseburg in the season opener and advances to the 6A quarterfinals to face No. 3 Tualatin (10-1), which defeated No. 14 Westview 58-25 Friday.
Roseburg (9-2) finished the season with its best record in Heuberger’s six years with the team. The Indians will graduate 16 seniors from this year’s roster, including Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year Colton Marsters and seven others that earned all-conference honors.
“They’re obviously upset because they don’t get to play with each other anymore, but they know what they’ve accomplished in this last year,” Heuberger said.
“The way that they behaved at football games, in the classroom ... just the leadership of that group of seniors that have shown the underclasses that if you come work hard, keep your nose clean, good things can happen.”
Roseburg got off to a strong start, taking a 6-0 lead on the opening drive. Marsters converted on fourth down with a 50-yard touchdown run. The senior finished the night as the leading rusher for the Tribe with 158 yards and two scores.
Summit looked to be in trouble on its opening drive. A penalty backed the Storm up to their own 14-yard line and their first play from scrimmage lost four yards to the 10.
Carmichael stayed calm and connected with tight end Lucas Steffen on the second play of the drive for a 90-yard touchdown that gave Summit a 7-6 advantage midway through the opening period.
Senior kicker Soren McKee tacked on a 22-yard field goal to stretch Summit’s lead to 10-6 at the start of the second quarter.
Roseburg missed a chance to either take the lead or draw within a point before halftime. Marsters intercepted a tipped pass by Carmichael and returned it to the Summit 26. The Indians drove to the 6, but had to settle for a field goal try, which was no good from 23-yards away.
Carmichael found sophomore Tadhg Brown for an 18-yard score to start the third quarter and pushed Summit’s lead to 17-6. The quarterback finished the night with 275 yards through the air with two scores.
He also added 63 yards on the ground, including a 60-yard scramble that gave the Storm a 24-6 lead in the third quarter.
Marsters answered with a 23-yard touchdown run, then connected with Landyn Dupper on a fourth-and-goal, 11-yard touchdown catch as time expired in the third period, getting the Indians within 24-19 going to the fourth.
Summit scored on a 6-yard run by Grant Smith to begin the fourth quarter and essentially sealed the victory with their defense, forcing Roseburg to give up the ball on a 3-and-out on its next possession.
Summit’s defense, which entered the game allowing just 9.7 points per game, held Roseburg to its lowest point total of the season and 60 yards below its season average.
Summit has now won its first two playoff games since joining the 6A classification in 2018. The Storm will travel for the first time in the postseason for their quarterfinal game against Tualatin next Friday.
Roseburg;6;0;13;0;—;19
Summit;7;3;14;13;—;37
First Quarter
R — Marsters 50 run (Kick failed)
S — Steffen 90 pass from Carmichael (McKee kick)
Second Quarter
S — McKee 22 field goal
Third Quarter
S — Brown 18 pass from Carmichael (McKee kick)
S — Carmichael 60 run (McKee kick)
R — Marsters 23 run (pass failed)
R — Dupper 11 pass from Marsters (Bartlett kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Smith 6 run (Kick failed)
S — Allers 6 run (McKee kick)
