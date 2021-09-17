SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin football team built a 38-point halftime lead and cruised to a 46-18 win over Valley Catholic on Friday in a nonleague game.
Thomas Mentes rushed for 124 yards on five carries, including scoring runs of 12 and 56 yards, for the Bulldogs (3-0). Mentes also caught a 2-yard TD pass from Ely Palm.
Adan Diaz added 64 yards rushing on six attempts, highlighted by a 25-yard TD. Kiki Diaz contributed a 66-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Palm was 3 of 4 passing for 26 yards and two TDs. Waylon McKnight caught two balls for 24 yards and one score.
Adan Diaz, a linebacker, led Sutherlin's defense. The Valiants (0-3) scored three touchdowns in the fourth period.
"We were obviously the better team and it showed," Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. "We were really crisp throwing the football."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Warrenton next Friday for a nonleague contest.
V. Catholic;0;0;0;18;—;18
Sutherlin;22;16;8;0;—;46
First Quarter
S — Mentes 12 run (K. Diaz run)
S — A. Diaz 25 run (Cervantes pass from Palm)
S — Mentes 2 pass from Palm (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S – K. Diaz 66 run (McKnight pass from Palm)
S — Mentes 56 run (K. Diaz run)
Third Quarter
S — McKnight 15 pass from Palm (K. Diaz run)
Fourth Quarter
VC — Howes 12 run (kick failed)
VC — McCarthy 1 run (kick failed)
VC — Howes 38 pass from Lane
