MEDFORD — The Sutherlin Bulldogs experienced a number of missed opportunities in the second half of a 14-13 Special District 3-opening loss to the St. Mary's Crusaders Friday night at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
Sutherlin outgained St. Mary's 377-133 in total offense, running 67 offensive plays to just 24 for the Crusaders. But the Bulldogs fumbled the ball away after reaching the St. Mary's 3-yard line on the opening drive of the second half, failed to convert on fourth down twice in the fourth quarter and had a game-winning field goal attempt thwarted by a bad snap exchange with two seconds left in the game.
"It's just a young group that hasn't had a lot of experience in those types of games yet," Bulldogs coach Bret Prock said via text message.
Ty Terry ran for 129 yards on 22 carries, scoring a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter to pull Sutherlin into a 7-7 tie. In the second quarter, quarterback Tauj Flora scored on a 2-yard run to give Sutherlin a 13-7 lead.
St. Mary's regained the lead for good on a 57-yard touchdown pass from freshman Joel Kiene to senior T.J. Flowers.
Flora finished with 121 rushing yards on 22 carries, and Tucker Mack logged 99 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host defending Class 3A state champion and top-ranked Cascade Christian next Friday.
Sutherlin;7;6;0;0;—;13
St. Mary’s;7;7;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
SM — Flowers 1 run (Jones kick)
SUTH — Terry 2 run (Ragon kick)
Second Quarter
SUTH — Flora 2 run (kick failed)
SM — Flowers 57 pass from Kiene (Jones kick)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
