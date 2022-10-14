Sutherlin gets past Phoenix 35-26 in SD3 game The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOENIX — The Sutherlin Bulldogs notched their second win of the season on Friday night, defeating the Phoenix Pirates 35-26 in a Class 3A Special District 3 football game.Sutherlin (2-5 SD3) hosts No. 4 South Umpqua next Friday.Sutherlin;7;14;7;7;—;35Phoenix;6;14;6;0;—;26First QuarterP — Hicks 1 run (pass failed)S — Flora 60 run (Ragon kick)Second Quarter S — Palm 1 run (Ragon kick)P — Seldon 14 pass from Everhart (run failed)P — Seldon 52 interception return (Gordon pass from Everhart)S — Palm 5 run (Ragon kick)Third QuarterP — Martin 66 run (run failed)S — Palm 12 run (Ragon kick)Fourth QuarterS — Flora 6 run (Ragon kick) Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular In-N-Out is nearly constructed and opening soon Winston teen hospitalized after jumping off bridge One injured, one arrested after log truck crash in Riddle Roseburg's 150th birthday celebration continues with new downtown festival Gordon and Jeanette Conley TOP JOBS News Review Carriers FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT NOW HIRING Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Sutherlin gets past Phoenix 35-26 in SD3 game Oakland pounds North Douglas/Yoncalla 54-6, keeps share of first in SD3 Gilchrist tops Days Creek 27-12 in 1A SD2 South game Unbeaten Powers leaves Glendale behind, 59-12 Lane beats Umpqua in three in South Region volleyball
