“It’s like Odessa-Permian in Texas. It’s the most storied program in Oregon.”
That’s how Sutherlin head football coach Josh Gary described his team’s first-round Class 3A state playoff game, an eight-hour bus ride to perennial powerhouse Vale.
Gary is actually quite accurate: driving east to Vale, cresting a final ridge before entering the Treasure Valley, travelers are greeted by a rear view of the Vale High School football grandstand, featuring a billboard — yes, billboard — advertising all 12 state football championships the school has won, dating back to the 1950s.
The Bulldogs finished the regular season 5-3 overall and earned an at-large playoff berth with a No. 9 ranking in the Oregon School Activities Association’s power rankings. That ranking paired Sutherlin with seventh-rated Vale, which has won more state championships than any school in any classification in Oregon.
“They’re playing the tradition. They have the expectation,” Gary said of the 8-1 Vikings. “They all look the same. It’s a football factory, just blue-collar football toughness.”
The Bulldogs’ promising 2021 season ended with a resounding thud last Friday night in Medford when Sutherlin was pounded by Cascade Christian 68-6. That result hasn’t soured Gary’s expectations for the Bulldogs trip to Eastern Oregon.
“I really think we can give them a ballgame,” Gary said. “We’re getting out of our element, but our guys have to believe they can play with them.”
Sutherlin’s last trip to the Treasure Valley did not end well, as Vale dispatched the Bulldogs 49-7 in the first round of the 2018 3A state playoffs.
That was Vikings head coach Jeff Aldred’s first season at the helm.
“We just hang out on the east side and beat each other up all year long,” said Aldred, who was on Vale’s 1997 Class 3A state semifinal team. “These kids have stuck together through thick and thin over the last year and a half and just fly around.”
Vale, which is well known for its smaller teams — most of the Vikings roster is comprised of players between 5-foot-8 and 6-0 and in the 155- to 190-pound range — comes at teams not with power, but tenacity.
“Our guys go hard snap to whistle,” Aldred said. “They go until they know they can’t go anymore.”
Just like their dads, uncles and granddads did before them.
“It’s really funny. Every year, you see the same names,” Aldred said. “It’s been fun. I’m actually coaching my friends’ kids now.”
Kickoff is set for noon PST Saturday. The game will be broadcast locally on i101, FM.
