LAKEVIEW — Ely Palm stopped a Lakeview drive with an interception in the end zone with around 30 seconds left, preserving a 30-27 Sutherlin victory on Friday in a nonleague prep football game.
Adan Diaz led the Class 3A Bulldogs (4-1) offensively, rushing for 161 yards on 20 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Thomas Mentes contributed 88 yards rushing on 12 attempts and Kiki Diaz added 51 yards on six carries, including a 17-yard TD run with 3:57 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Sutherlin led 24-7 at halftime. Gavin Patterson had a pair of TD runs for the 2A Honkers (4-1).
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Onalaska, Washington, on Oct. 9.
Sutherlin;16;8;0;6;—;30
Lakeview;0;7;6;14;—;27
First Quarter
S — A. Diaz 4 run (Mentes run)
S — A. Diaz 44 run (Mentes run)
Second Quarter
L — Patterson 3 run (Haberly kick)
S — A. Diaz 11 run (K. Diaz run)
Third Quarter
L — Patterson 7 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
L — Granger 7 pass from Alves (run failed)
S — K. Diaz 17 run (pass failed)
L — Markus 75 kickoff return (Patterson run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.