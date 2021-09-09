SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs have some big holes to fill after losing two linemen, an all-state linebacker/fullback, and a quarterback after last season.
But they aren’t without some talent after finishing with a 2-2 record in the COVID-shortened 2021 winter/spring season.
The Bulldogs welcome back seven returning starters and all seven play on both sides of the ball.
Coach Josh Gary, in his 12th season as head coach, had led the Bulldogs to two straight Class 3A playoff appearances with back-to-back 7-3 seasons before COVID-19 hit. He’s looking for a reliable quarterback for his Wing-T ball control running game and throwing the football is not the number one priority.
“Even though we don’t throw the football a lot, the quarterback in our offense is paramount to do everything we ask them to do in our Wing-T,” Gary said. “Right now Ely Palm (a 5-foot-10, 180-pound junior) and Waylon McKnight (5-10, 150, junior) are both competing for that spot. They both have different strengths.”
Even with the loss of Josh Davis, a strong, quick linebacker and a bruising, powerful fullback, who played in the East-West Shrine game in Baker City Aug. 7, the Bulldogs are still pretty solid at running back with two returners in Thomas Mentes (5-11, 210, senior) and speedster Adan Diaz (5-5, 160, senior).
“Adan (Diaz) is quick, he’s super fast, and Thomas (Mentes) is no slouch, nobody’s worked harder than Thomas,” Gary said. “He’s a big strong kid and will be a problem for a lot of teams.”
“We’ve got a lot of speed in the backfield,” Mentes said. “And I think our line will be pretty good because both of our guards are going to be pretty quick. It’s going to be pretty tough to stop them when they pull.”
The Bulldogs lost two linemen to graduation, but will have Maddox Griggs (6-0, 240, junior), Trent Olsen (6-3, 219, senior) and Preston Hash (6-1, 180, senior) returning up front. Olsen is back at center and Gary says his experience will be valuable in the Wing-T.
“Having the center (Olsen) back that can get the snap back on time and control that and set the front is huge,” Gary said.
The Bulldogs have some young players that didn’t get to play JV football last year that are expected to make contributions on the line.
“We have lots of young kids and I think it’s going to be a learning curve,” Olsen said. “Last year I definitely had to step it up and kind of be a leader and make sure everybody knew what they were doing, but I’ll think we’ll be just fine.”
“Maddox (Griggs) has worked hard in the off-season to get his weight down, and is moving well, and Preston (Hash) did a good job as a sophomore last year. He’s undersized but fast and athletic,” Gary said. “Our first 11 is pretty solid, I think.”
“I see a lot of potential in this team this year,” Griggs said. “I think we’re all determined to get to that next level and get as far as we possibly can.”
The league is expected to be tough from top to bottom this year, but a playoff berth is not out of the question.
“Any time, that’s got to be the goal, so I think we have a legitimate chance of that,” Gary said. “I think South Umpqua is going to be as good as anybody, Cascade Christian is always good, and after that we have to figure out where our spot is after those two really solid teams.”
Sutherlin opened the season on Sept. 3 with a nonleague game at home against 4A Phoenix, rolling to a 46-6 victory over the Pirates. Mentes rushed for three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs host Oakland Sept. 10.
