SUTHERLIN — Just seven days after having their first win slip through their fingers, the Sutherlin Bulldogs closed the deal on homecoming night.
Waylon McKnight returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and sophomore linebacker Ty Terry had a late interception in the end zone, helping the Bulldogs hold on for a 29-20 Class 3A Special District 3 football victory over visiting Brookings-Harbor Friday.
"That was a good homecoming memory for the kids," Sutherlin head coach Josh Gary said. "We needed a win. The kids were super excited.
"We had some adversity this week (two players leaving the team), so for them to get a win was pretty special."
One week earlier, at Douglas, a late turnover killed a potentially game-winning drive for Sutherlin in a 26-22 loss. But Gary said his squad didn't get their collective heads down.
"We were so close last week, just a couple of plays away," Gary said, "so it was nice to see the kids bounce back and have a good week."
Friday's game didn't exactly get off to a rousing start for the Bulldogs as Brookings-Harbor (0-4) turned a busted play into a 63-yard TD sprint by quarterback Kyle Burger. The teams exchanged touchdowns until McKnight's punt return down the right sideline pushed Sutherlin to a two-score advantage.
"That was a great individual play," Gary said of the punt return. "He got a couple of good blocks and was off to the races."
Sutherlin ran for 279 yards as a team, with Terry leading the way with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sutherlin also got a 34-yard touchdown run from Gunnar Bowles.
Sutherlin (1-3) visits Coquille next Friday.
Brookings-Harbor;6;8;6;0;—;20
Sutherlin;7;7;7;8;—;29
First Quarter
BH — Burger 63 run (run failed)
S — Terry 1 run (Ragon kick)
Second Quarter
BH — Burger 5 run (Ka. Christensen run)
S — Bowles 34 run (Ragon kick)
Third Quarter
BH — Ka. Christensen 69 run (run failed)
S —Terry 43 run (Ragon)
Fourth Quarter
S — McKnight 50 punt return (Terry run)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
