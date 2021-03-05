SUTHERLIN — Josh Davis rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns and Sutherlin opened its 2021 winter/spring football season with a 41-6 rout of Klamath Union on Friday night.
Adan Diaz added 105 yards rushing and two TDs for the Bulldogs, who led 28-0 at halftime.
A complete game story can be found in Sunday's News-Review.
Klamath Union;0;0;6;0;—;6
Sutherlin;6;22;13;0;—;41
First Quarter
S — Davis 53 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
S — Davis 5 run (Diaz run)
S — Mentes 36 run (run failed)
S — Davis 13 run (Cervantes pass from Pacini)
Third Quarter
S — Diaz 76 run (T. Woods kick)
KU — Ortiz 40 pass from S. Dutra (kick blocked)
S — Diaz 41 run (kick blocked)
